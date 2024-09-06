Spain To Donate HAWK Anti-Aircraft Battery To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Spain announced the handover of a battery of the HAWK air defense system to Ukraine.

The of Defense of Ukraine reported this on X , Ukrinform saw.

"Today, during the meeting of UDCG, Spain's of Defense Margarita Robles announced the immediate dispatch of a complete HAWK battery, which includes 6 missile launchers. More air defense capabilities for Ukraine means more innocent lives saved. Thank you, Spain!" wrote the MoD press service.

As Svoboda notes with reference to Spain's Ministry of Defense, the HAWK system is already in Poland, the country bordering Ukraine.

Spain also joined the IT Coalition in support of Ukraine, co-led by Estonia and Luxembourg, and the Maritime Coalition, co-led by Norway and the UK.

HAWK is a U.S.-made medium-range anti-aircraft missile system. The U.S. began supplying HAWK systems to Ukraine back in 2022.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the UK will provide 650 light multi-purpose missiles (LMM) as part of a contract worth GBP 162 million (approximately $213 million) to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses.