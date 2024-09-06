Zelensky, Austin Discuss Contents Of New Defense Support Package

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discussed the content of a new $250 million U.S. defense support package and other defense needs of Ukraine.

The head of state said this in a post on social X , Ukrinform reports.

“As part of the UDCG meeting in the Ramstein format, I met with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. We discussed the contents of the newly announced $250 million defense support package and other defense needs for Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote.

He also thanked for his clear position on continuing to provide all necessary military support and for the U.S. leadership in the Ramstein format.

“This is the key to success on the battlefield,” Zelensky noted.

According to the President's Office, Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine needs permission to use Western long-range weapons against military targets on Russian territory.

The President noted that due to the increased missile and bomb terror against Ukrainians and critical infrastructure by Russia Ukraine is in urgent need of additional air defense systems.

During the meeting, Volodymyr Zelensky and Lloyd Austin discussed how to expedite the delivery of military aid from already approved support packages and the expansion of training missions for Ukrainian pilots on F-16s.







































The President also called on the U.S. to invest in Ukrainian weapons production.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky is in Germany, where he is taking part in a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. He is also scheduled to meet German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

