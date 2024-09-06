Next Meeting Of Green Energy Space Working Group Held
The latest meeting of the "Green energy Space" Working Group,
established to implement measures outlined in the "Socio-economic
Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026,"
took place in a hybrid format, Azernews
reports.
Deputy Minister Samir Valiyev, who chaired the meeting,
highlighted that projects under the strategy align with the "Year
of Solidarity for the Green World." He noted that regular meetings
improve accountability and discussed the items on the agenda.
Deputy Chairman of the Working Group, Ramil Huseyin, presented a
preliminary evaluation report on the monitoring conducted in the
first half of the year. The report covered performance indicators
for "Green Energy Space," progress in public-private partnerships
in gas and heat supply, potential for wind, bioenergy, and
geothermal energy, development of a renewable energy information
system, preparation of a National Plan for Electromobility, energy
storage systems, carbon capture technologies, and enhancing energy
efficiency across various economic sectors.
Members discussed the challenges, next steps, and
recommendations for further progress. The meeting also reviewed
tasks for the upcoming period to ensure effective implementation of
the strategy.
The "Green Energy Space" Working Group includes representatives
from multiple ministries, state agencies, and organizations such as
SOCAR, the Central Bank, the Azerbaijan Investment Holding, and
various state committees and institutions. It is one of eight
working groups established by the Cabinet of Ministers of
Azerbaijan on June 12, 2023, to ensure the effective implementation
of the country's socio-economic development strategy.
