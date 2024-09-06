عربي


Next Meeting Of Green Energy Space Working Group Held

9/6/2024

Akbar Novruz

The latest meeting of the "Green energy Space" Working Group, established to implement measures outlined in the "Socio-economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026," took place in a hybrid format, Azernews reports.

Deputy Minister Samir Valiyev, who chaired the meeting, highlighted that projects under the strategy align with the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World." He noted that regular meetings improve accountability and discussed the items on the agenda.

Deputy Chairman of the Working Group, Ramil Huseyin, presented a preliminary evaluation report on the monitoring conducted in the first half of the year. The report covered performance indicators for "Green Energy Space," progress in public-private partnerships in gas and heat supply, potential for wind, bioenergy, and geothermal energy, development of a renewable energy information system, preparation of a National Plan for Electromobility, energy storage systems, carbon capture technologies, and enhancing energy efficiency across various economic sectors.

Members discussed the challenges, next steps, and recommendations for further progress. The meeting also reviewed tasks for the upcoming period to ensure effective implementation of the strategy.

The "Green Energy Space" Working Group includes representatives from multiple ministries, state agencies, and organizations such as SOCAR, the Central Bank, the Azerbaijan Investment Holding, and various state committees and institutions. It is one of eight working groups established by the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan on June 12, 2023, to ensure the effective implementation of the country's socio-economic development strategy.

AzerNews

