Weekly Recap: 10 Health Press Releases You Might Have Missed

The film features renowned doctors, workplace advocates and leading women's health advocates addressing questions that have long plagued women. PBS will air the documentary on October 17th (check local listings), in advance of World Menopause Day.Novavax's vaccine is the only protein-based option available in the U.S. for individuals aged 12 and older to prevent COVID-19. Pre-filled syringes will be available in thousands of locations, including retail and independent pharmacies and regional grocers."Know your normal PSA level and have it tested annually to alert you to unusual changes. Finding and treating prostate cancer early, when treatment might be more effective, saves lives," said Dr. Brooke Edwards, The Urology Group.RenamedBD Advanced Patient Monitoring, the combination enables future innovation opportunities for closed–loop monitoring and treatment, integrating combined company data sets and interoperability capabilities.Approximately 2.8 million Americans each year are diagnosed with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Abbott's TRANSCEND study will evaluate the use of its deep brain stimulation (DBS) system, which was granted Breakthrough Device designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).Harrison.1 is a radiology-specific vision language model that is dialogue-based. It can perform a variety of functions including open-ended chat related to X-ray images, detecting and localizing radiological findings, and generating reports based on clinical history and patient context.In "Falling Together," Williams' character volunteers for Walk to End Alzheimer's to meet people and get involved in her community after relocating to Pittsburgh for a new job. While fictional, the movie's storyline will resonate with communities across the country that are stepping up to fight the disease together.The 2nd Annual NICU program invites parents and loved ones to nominate deserving NICU nurses and staff who make a difference in their communities.Customers may receive a $5 off coupon when they receive a flu vaccine and a $20 off coupon when they receive a flu vaccine along with any additional vaccine during the same visit. "We're hoping this offer encourages people to take the important step of getting vaccinated this season," said Colleen Lindholz, president, Kroger Health.While new cell-based gene therapies provide groundbreaking treatment options for people battling sickle cell disease in the U.S., blood donations remain critical to ensure these medical procedures can be completed. The American Red Cross is hosting over 500 blood drives nationwide this September to support these life-changing treatments for sickle cell patients.

