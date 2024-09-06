FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES JUGGALO GENRE-BENDER MOVIE“OFF RAMP”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Freestyle Digital has released Nathan Tape's Juggalo genre-bending feature OFF RAMP, now available to rent/own on all U.S. digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on September 6, 2024

Award-Winning Film Starring Jon Oswald, Scott Turner Schofield, Ashley Smith, and Reed Diamond is Released Theatrically and on U.S. VOD Platforms on September 6

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has released Nathan Tape's Juggalo genre-bending feature film OFF RAMP, which is now available to rent/own on all U.S. digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on September 6, 2024. A limited theatrical run will coincide with the digital release.

OFF RAMP tells the story of Trey and Silas, a couple of lovable, degenerate Juggalos who must sojourn through America's hellish underbelly to The Gathering of the Juggalos, the one place on earth they feel accepted. Juggalos are fans of the hip hop group Insane Clown Posse (ICP) and other artists signed to Psychopathic Records, ICP's record label. The term "Juggalo" comes from ICP's 1992 song "The Juggla" and is considered a term of endearment. Juggalos are known for their unique culture, which includes their own slang and idioms, and their signature look of clown-like face paint.

Directed by Nathan Tape in his feature film directorial debut, OFF RAMP was co-written by Tape and Tim Cairo (LOWLIFE), and produced by Fabiola Andrade, Laura Cassidy, and Tape. The cast of OFF RAMP features Jon Oswald (NEXT GEN), Scott Turner Schofield (THE IDOL), Ashley Smith (A DESERT), Jared Bankens (DEVIL'S PEAK), Reed Diamond (MONEYBALL), and Miles Doleac (THE HOLLOW).

“Much Clown love from all the Juggalos over here at OFF RAMP,” said filmmaker Nathan Tape.“We are stoked to be teaming up with Freestyle Digital Media in the release of this wild genre crossover hit. We are grateful that the film resonated with the fine folks at Freestyle who see the value in this film and its universal message of acceptance. WHOOP WHOOP!”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire OFF RAMP directly with Anelle Dehghani of The Coven.

OFF RAMP had its world premiere at Splat! Film Festival, where it won Best Film, before continuing the festival circuit with additional screenings at Panic Fest and Calgary Underground Film Festival. OFF RAMP won awards at Boston Underground Film Festival (Best Debut Feature), Chattanooga Film Festival (Best Feature Film), and New Orleans Film Festival (Audience Award).

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi- platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO's GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include BEST SUMMER EVER the teen musical featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson, THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp, THE LAST PHOTOGRAPH starring Danny Houston, UNTOGETHER starring Jamie Dornan, Jemima Kirke, Ben Mendelsohn, Alice Eve and Billy Crystal, the action-comedy BETTER START RUNNING starring Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons and Maria Bello, THE BACHELORS starring Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons, Julie Delpy and Odeya Rush and the award-winning documentary HONDROS produced by Jamie Lee Curtis and Jake Gyllenhaal.

About Media Darling Productions

Founded by filmmaker Nathan Tape, Media Darling Productions is a production company looking to utilize cinema to explore humanity, artistic expression, and connect with audiences in a unique and fresh manner.

