UN Security Council Condemns Deadly Kabul Attack On Monday

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

On Thursday, the UN Security Council strongly condemned the bomb attack that took place in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Monday.

In their statement, Security Council members denounced the“heinous attack” claimed by Daesh, which resulted in six deaths and 13 injuries. They emphasized the need to hold accountable those responsible for such acts, including the perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors.

The Council reiterated that terrorism, in any form, is a serious threat to peace and security both in Afghanistan and globally. They called on all UN member states to address terrorism and fulfill their international obligations.

Furthermore, the Security Council stressed that terrorism is unacceptable under any circumstances and must be fought vigorously. They urged all nations to combat terrorist threats to international peace and security using all available measures.

The international community faces the ongoing challenge of addressing and preventing terrorist activities. Cooperation among nations and adherence to international laws will be crucial in countering these threats effectively.

The response to this attack will likely influence future policies and strategies in combating terrorism. The global commitment to justice and security remains vital in ensuring that such acts do not undermine peace efforts worldwide.

