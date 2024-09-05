Beyond The Ballot: Empowering Voters On Women's Health Policy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Innovative Webinar and Podcast Series to Explore Critical Issues Ahead of 2024 Election

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A coalition of leading women's organizations today announced the launch of "Beyond the Ballot: for Women's Health and Advocating for Change," a groundbreaking webinar and podcast series designed to educate voters on the far-reaching impact of the 2024 on women's health policy and funding and to inspire them to vote and engage in advocacy.

Spearheaded by the popular Beyond the Paper Gown podcast, the Black Women's Health Imperative, Healthy Women, and G2G Consulting, this non-partisan initiative aims to shed light on often-overlooked policy areas that significantly affect women's health outcomes.

"While reproductive rights rightfully garner attention, there's a vast landscape of policies shaping women's health that deserves equal consideration," said Mitzi Krockover, MD, host of the Beyond the Paper Gown podcast. "Our goal is to equip voters with broad knowledge about these issues, empowering them to make informed decisions at the ballot box and advocate effectively for women's health beyond election day."

Linda Goler Blount, President of the Black Women's Health Imperative, adds, "Our discussions will also tackle important topics such as healthcare deserts, where providers are increasingly unable to deliver the standard of care women need due to restrictive state laws. Addressing these issues is critical for women's health equity."

The series will comprise three one-hour webinars, scheduled for September 4th, 18th, and October 16th at 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST. Expert panels will explore topics including:



Women's health research and innovation



Reproductive health throughout the lifespan



Health equity



Condition-specific issues (e.g., menopause, heart disease)



Maternal and mental health

Workplace policies

Confirmed speakers include representatives from the Society for Women's Health Research, Power to Decide, the Public Health Institute, leading academic institutions, pioneering women's health innovators and advocacy experts.

In addition to live webinars, content will be available as podcast episodes and on-demand videos. A dedicated landing page will host recordings and resources, ensuring ongoing access to this vital information.

For more information or to register, visit: Beyond the Ballot : Voting for Women's Health and Advocating for Change

About the Organizers:

Beyond the Paper Gown Podcast: Focused on empowering women with information about health and wellness across the lifespan.

Black Women's Health Imperative:

The largest national organization dedicated to advancing the health and wellness of Black women and girls.

G2G Consulting:

A government affairs firm helping organizations navigate complex regulatory landscapes to achieve their advocacy goals.

HealthyWomen:

Dedicated to educating women in the middle - ages 35 to 64 - so they can make informed health decisions, advocate for themselves and prioritize their health and wellness.

SOURCE Black Women's Health Imperative