YOUNG & LARAMORE SHINES A LIGHT ON REAL CONSUMER MOTIVATIONS

Tom Denari, President & CEO - Young & Laramore

Y&L's Consumer Behavior Conference, UNREASONABLE, Returns to Indianapolis on October 1st, 2024

- Tom Denari, President & CEO

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On October 1st, advertising agency, Young & Laramore , will be hosting their fourth annual consumer behavior conference, UNREASONABLE: A Modern Look at Consumer Motivations, in Indianapolis, IN. As Young & Laramore's proprietary event, UNREASONABLE offers the opportunity for attendees to better understand how consumers are motivated, and why they do what they do.

In a time when the uncertainty of the economy is leading consumers to be choosier with how they spend their money, marketers are having to lean in to understand what truly influences consumers to complete the buyer's journey. This event is designed to reach attendees who want to grow their brands and/or are interested in consumer behavior as it relates to research and marketing.

UNREASONABLE stands apart from other conferences in the advertising industry, as an event that elevates high level academic research on the often unseen factors that go into consumer buying choices. UNREASONABLE is not another“marketers conference” but rather, a master class in understanding why buyers make the choices that they do.

Tom Denari, President & CEO of Young & Laramore, notes,“We created this conference because too many marketing leaders and CEOs continue to cling to the misguided notion that their customers are mostly rational beings-and that their buying decisions are based more on reason than emotion. This misunderstanding is understandable because we humans are all somewhat fooled by our own sense of rationality. But an abundance of research over the past thirty years has revealed that we all actually behave 'unreasonably,' often basing decisions on factors we're not even aware of. This event is a window into this important work, and will hopefully convince marketers and the C-suite to think very differently about how to communicate with and study consumers and their behavior."

At UNREASONABLE, attendees will hear from some of the country's most prestigious researchers to speak on their work around what truly affects buyers' decision making, whether it's in a business-to-consumer context or even a business-to-business context. To that end, Cummins , Inc., a Fortune 150 company and a global power manufacturing leader, is partnering with Young & Laramore as the conference's first corporate sponsor.

This year's speakers include Dr. Kelly Goldsmith of Vanderbilt University, Dr. Ryan Hamilton of Emory University, Dr. Maura L. Scott of Arizona State University, Dr. Molly Crocket of Princeton University, Dr. Uri Gneezy of University of California, San Diego, Dr. Lawrence Williams of the University of Colorado, and Dr. Americus Reed of The Wharton School.

Sessions will include topics such as:

.How Scarcity Affects Consumer Behavior

.What You Can Do Tomorrow: Making Behavioral Science Practical

.The Identity Loyalty Paradox: To Get Control You Have to Give Up Control

.Ready For A Sustainable Future? How Consumers Adapt To New Technologies

.How Customers Derive Meaning From The Marketplace

.Artificial Intelligence And Illusions Of Understanding

.Mixed Signals: How Incentives Really Work

.Applying The Principles Of Unreasonable

“We've been impressed with this event over the past few years, as it's been very beneficial for our team to continue to learn about how customer decisions are made in a business-to-business context,” said Carole Casto, Vice President – Marketing and Communications at Cummins Inc.“At the end of the day, every business decision is still human-to-human. We wanted to continue to support UNREASONABLE in an effort to expose more marketers to the science behind how their customers think,” said Casto.

