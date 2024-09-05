عربي


Azerbaijan, Italy Sign Documents For Joint Production And Service Areas

9/5/2024 9:17:12 AM

Nazrin Abdul

Documents establishing joint production and service areas have been signed between Azerbaijan and Italy, Azernews reports the post shared by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov his "X."

He noted that these documents, signed during the Azerbaijan-Italy round table, focus on research and development projects and the exchange of expertise.

"The implementation of these documents will further strengthen bilateral relations, foster innovation, and boost economic growth," the minister added.

They discussed boosting business relations and enhancing cooperation in key sectors, including industry, renewable energy, infrastructure, transportation, textiles, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

AzerNews

