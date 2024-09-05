Azerbaijan, Italy Sign Documents For Joint Production And Service Areas
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Documents establishing joint production and service areas have
been signed between Azerbaijan and Italy, Azernews
reports the post shared by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov his
"X."
He noted that these documents, signed during the
Azerbaijan-Italy round table, focus on research and development
projects and the exchange of expertise.
"The implementation of these documents will further strengthen
bilateral relations, foster innovation, and boost economic growth,"
the minister added.
They discussed boosting business relations and enhancing
cooperation in key sectors, including industry, renewable energy,
infrastructure, transportation, textiles, chemicals, and
pharmaceuticals.
MENAFN05092024000195011045ID1108640441
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.