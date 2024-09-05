Peruvian President Dina Boluarte shuffles cabinet

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte made significant changes to her cabinet by appointing new officials to four key ministerial positions during a swearing-in ceremony at the headquarters in Lima. Ursula Leon Chempen has been named the new head of the of Foreign Trade and Tourism. In the Ministry of Housing, Construction and Sanitation, Durich Francisco Whittembury Talledo has been appointed. Fabricio Alfredo Valencia Gibaja will take over the Culture Ministry, bringing fresh leadership to these important sectors.



Elmer Schialer Salcedo, who boasts over 40 years of diplomatic experience, has been appointed to lead the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This new role comes as he replaces Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea. The appointment is particularly notable given the current context of strained diplomatic relations between Peru and Venezuela. This tension follows Venezuela's National Electoral Council declaring President Nicolas Maduro the winner of the presidential elections held on July 28.



The Peruvian government has expressed strong objections to the election results, citing alleged "irregularities" in the electoral process. In response, Peru has expelled Venezuelan diplomats, a move that has been met with Venezuela's decision to sever diplomatic ties with Peru. These diplomatic strains underscore the challenging environment in which the new cabinet members will be operating.



The changes in the cabinet come at a crucial time for Peru, as the country navigates these complex international relations while also focusing on domestic issues in their respective ministries. The new appointments are expected to play a key role in addressing both internal and external challenges facing the nation.

MENAFN05092024000045015839ID1108640389