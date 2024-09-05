IEA Team In Russia To Attend Economic Forum

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): An Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) delegation is attending the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's pacific city of Vladivostok, a report said on Thursday.

Representing the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the delegates are eyeing talks on joint business work with participants of the annual forum.

State news agency TASS reported the forum, which got underway on the campus of the Far Eastern University on Tuesday, would conclude tomorrow (Friday).

Organised by the Roscongress Foundation, the forum's theme for the current year is Far East 2030: Combining strengths to create new potential.

The participants are discussing new contours of international cooperation, modern technologies to ensure independence, master plans and other topics.

PAN Monitor