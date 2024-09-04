Snoonu Signs Five-Year Deal With Web Summit

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Snoonu, a leading Qatari company, has signed a strategic five-year partnership agreement with Web Summit, the largest globally, a statement said.

Snoonu's engagement in the previous Web Summit was a resounding success, marked by extensive participation from its team of over 80 engineers and product experts who led more than seven workshops.

Apart from showcasing Snoonu's cutting-edge technological solutions, the participation also facilitated significant interactions with global tech leaders and innovators.

Hamad Mubarak al-Hajri, founder and CEO of Snoonu, said: "We are excited to continue our journey with Web Summit over the next five years. This partnership is not just an investment in Snoonu's future but also a commitment to Qatar's tech ecosystem. We look forward to contributing to and benefiting from the vibrant discussions and innovations that Web Summit brings to our region."

Adam Connon, country manager at Web Summit Qatar, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Snoonu as a long-term partner for Web Summit Qatar. This partnership reflects both Web Summit's and Snoonu's dedication to advancing the tech ecosystem in Qatar and the broader region. In 2024, Web Summit Qatar gathered more than 15,000 entrepreneurs and investors from over 118 countries for our first-ever event in the Middle East.”

“Next year, we anticipate thousands more attendees to join us in forging partnerships that will propel their businesses forward," he added.

Central to this vision is the enhancement of Qatar's technological infrastructure and capabilities, positioning it as a hub for innovation and digital transformation. The collaboration between Snoonu and Web Summit exemplifies this objective, aiming to foster an environment of technological exchange and development in Qatar.

Qatar's strategic initiatives under the National Vision 2030 emphasise digital transformation as a core objective for achieving sustainable development and enhancing the quality of life for its citizens. The state has made significant strides in expanding broadband access, implementing 5G, and promoting Internet usage across its population.

Snoonu is also set to make a notable appearance at Web Summit Lisbon from November 11-14, 2024, underscoring the importance of Qatari companies engaging on international platforms to drive global recognition and partnerships.

Web Summit Lisbon is renowned for drawing influential figures from the tech world, providing a critical network for companies like Snoonu to showcase their innovations and align with global tech trends.

In addition to its international engagements, Snoonu will also be a key player at Web Summit Qatar in February 2025. This event is part of a broader strategy to integrate the Middle East's burgeoning tech scene with global markets. Web Summit Qatar aims to attract founders, investors and tech enthusiasts, facilitating a new level of exposure for local startups and established companies alike.

By participating in both Lisbon and Doha, Snoonu is not only advancing its corporate interests but also contributing to Qatar's broader economic diversification and technological advancement goals, the statement added.

MENAFN04092024000067011011ID1108638287