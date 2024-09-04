Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3180007 ABU DHABI -- UAE President Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan hosts Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Sheikh Fahad Yusuf for talks on the bilateral historic ties.

3180053 LONDON -- The 21st session of the Kuwaiti-British joint Steering Group concludes with signing a number of documents on cooperation in various areas.

3180018 KHARTOUM -- The 12th plane of the Kuwaiti Air Bridge arrive at Sudan Airport on with 36 tons of relief aid, including two ambulances.

3180024 BEIRUT -- The Israeli forces bombard the southern Lebanese town of Qabrikha, killing a woman and wounding two people.

3180062 ANKARA -- Turkish and Egyptian leaders expressed a shared desire to upgrade cooperation and partnership in all fields to a strategic level.

3180065 NEW YORK -- At least four people are killed and nine others wounded in a shooting attack at Apalachee High School in Winder city, Georgia State. (end)

