Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
3180007 ABU DHABI -- UAE President sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan hosts Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah for talks on the bilateral historic ties.
3180053 LONDON -- The 21st session of the Kuwaiti-British joint Steering Group concludes with signing a number of documents on cooperation in various areas.
3180018 KHARTOUM -- The 12th plane of the Kuwaiti Air Bridge arrive at port Sudan Airport on with 36 tons of relief aid, including two ambulances.
3180024 BEIRUT -- The Israeli Occupation forces bombard the southern Lebanese town of Qabrikha, killing a woman and wounding two people.
3180062 ANKARA -- Turkish and Egyptian leaders expressed a shared desire to upgrade cooperation and partnership in all fields to a strategic level.
3180065 NEW YORK -- At least four people are killed and nine others wounded in a shooting attack at Apalachee High School in Winder city, Georgia State. (end)
