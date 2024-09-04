(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The shapewear size in US is estimated to grow by USD 270.4 millionn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

8.37%

during the forecast period.

Increasing emphasis on sustainable clothing

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

growing launches of new products by market vendors. However,

rise of counterfeit shapewear products

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Bottom Wear and Top Wear), End-user (Female and Male), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America) Region Covered US Key companies profiled Boston Proper LLC, CALIDA HOLDING AG, Commando LLC, Essity AB, Fashion Nova LLC, Fosun International Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Honeylove Sculptwear Inc., Miraclesuit, Natori, Page Industries Ltd., Shapellx, Shapermint, Skims Body Inc., Spanx LLC, TechStyle Fashion Group, Vedette Store, Victorias Secret and Co., Wacoal Holdings Corp., and Yummie

Shapewear vendors in the US market are expanding their product offerings to cater to a wider range of consumer needs. Brands are introducing new collections, such as Shapellx's INNER ARMOR and Knix Wear Inc's Leakproof Shapewear, which offer specialized solutions for post-surgery and leakproof protection, respectively. These new products emphasize inclusivity by providing a diverse range of sizes and skin tones. In April 2024, Shapellx launched the INNER ARMOR collection, which includes high-waisted garments with adjustable straps for a secure fit and recycled nylon material for sustainability. Knix Wear Inc's Leakproof Shapewear collection, launched in November 2023, features innovative leakproof technology and is available in sizes XS to XXXXL. Both collections provide comfort, style, and effective solutions for various consumer needs. The US shapewear market is expected to grow as vendors continue to introduce new, inclusive, and specialized products.



The Shapewear market in the US is thriving, with trends like rose shapewear and nude rose shapewear gaining popularity among females. Celebrities endorsing these products have fueled demand. Specialty stores and apparel retail outlets stock a range of shapewear, including bodysuits, girdles, corsets, control panties, control tights, control slips, slimming camisoles, bras, and compression wear. Gen-Z cohorts prefer body-sculpting swimwear and gym wear. Aloe vera and antimicrobial properties are added features in some shapewear for comfort and health. Conditions like humpback, bosom prolapse, and lessened appetite are addressed through shapewear. Shapewear caters to various body types, including those with a pail waist, fat buttock, flat hip, bulky leg, turnip leg, and Bladder prolapse. Shapewear is not just for fashion but also for fitness and athletics. Compression wear is increasingly used for fitness and health purposes. The semi-urban shapewear market is growing, with an increasing focus on addressing specific concerns.



The shapewear market in the US faces a significant challenge from the rise of counterfeit shapewear products. These counterfeit items not only harm legitimate businesses but also pose risks to consumers. Counterfeit shapewear often uses subpar materials, leading to skin irritation, allergic reactions, and other health issues. These products bypass rigorous safety and quality testing, potentially damaging the reputation of established brands. Consumers may mistakenly believe counterfeit items are genuine, leading to confusion and dissatisfaction. Counterfeit products can significantly impact sales and revenue for authentic brands. In January 2021, HANESBRANDS INC secured a victory against a Chinese company distributing counterfeit Champion shapewear. Enforcing intellectual property rights and combating counterfeit operations is complex and resource-intensive. Online marketplaces make it easier for counterfeit products to reach consumers, complicating enforcement efforts. The availability of counterfeit shapewear poses challenges to consumer health, brand reputation, and the economic viability of legitimate businesses, potentially limiting the growth of the shapewear market in the US.

.



The Shapewear market in the US is thriving, with key challenges including providing exercise-friendly options in spandex, lycra, neoprene, nylon, and other fabrics for women at bust, waist, hips, thighs, and various body areas. Millennials and Generation Z are major consumers, seeking cost-effective items like body shapers, shaping bodysuits, shaping camisoles, shaping briefs, panties, waist cinchers, thigh shapers, shaping bras, shaping leggings, shaping skirts, back support shapers, and more. Store-based and non-store based sales compete, with compression tights, camisoles, tummy tuckers, and polyester-elastane blends popular. Fabric quality, comfort, fashion, colors, sizes, and brown and pink shapewear are essential considerations. Runways and fashion shows showcase the latest trends.

This shapewear market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Bottom Wear 1.2 Top Wear



2.1 Female 2.2 Male



3.1 Offline 3.2 Online

4.1 North America

1.1

Bottom Wear-

The US shapewear market for bottom wear experiences fluctuations based on fashion trends and consumer preferences. Demand for various styles and designs, such as jeans, leggings, skirts, and shorts, is influenced by seasonal trends. Comfort is a priority for consumers, leading to increased demand for stretchable and breathable fabrics. Diverse sizes and inclusive sizing options catering to different body types also drive demand. The rise in remote work and fitness culture further boosts demand for comfortable and functional shapewear like leggings and yoga pants. Brands like Honeylove Sculptwear Inc. And Knix Wear Inc. Offer a range of bottom wear shapewear, providing different levels of coverage and support, including high-waisted and high-cut options. Honeylove's SuperPower range includes shorts, briefs, and queen briefs, while Knix Wear's offerings include high-rise and high-cut bottoms made from premium UPF 50+ fabric. These factors collectively contribute to the growth of the bottom wear segment of the US shapewear market.

The Shapewear market in the US is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing awareness of fitness and health among consumers. Semi-urban areas are particularly driving the demand for shapewear as people seek solutions for common body concerns such as humpback, bosom prolapse, and a pail waist. Shapewear comes in various forms including Shaping Bodysuits, Shaping Camisoles, Shaping Briefs, Panties, Waist Cinchers, Thigh Shapers, Shaping Bras, Shaping Leggings, shaping skirts, back support shapers, and Specialty stores are catering to this demand. Additionally, Gen-Z cohorts are embracing body-sculpting swimwear, Bodysuits, Girdles, Corsets, Control panties, Control tights, and Control slips to enhance their confidence and shape. Shapewear is not just limited to lingerie but also includes fat buttock and flat hip solutions. Overall, the market is diverse and caters to a wide range of body concerns and preferences.

The Shapewear market in the US is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing focus on fitness and health among consumers, particularly in the semi-urban areas. Shapewear, also known as compression wear or body shapers, comes in various forms such as humpback relievers, bosom flatteners, waist cinchers, and thigh shapers. These garments are designed to lessen the appearance of bulky legs, pail waists, fat buttocks, flat hips, turnip legs, and provide support for conditions like humpback, bosom prolapse, and bladder prolapse. Fabrics like spandex, lycra, neoprene, nylon, and elastane are commonly used in shapewear production. The market offers a wide range of products including body shapers, shaping bodysuits, shaping camisoles, shaping briefs, panties, waist cinchers, thigh shapers, shaping bras, shaping leggings, shaping skirts, back support shapers, and compression tights. The market caters to various demographics, with millennials and Generation Z being significant consumers. The female segment dominates the market, with specialty stores, lingerie outlets, apparel retailers, and athletics and sports stores being key sales channels. Comfort, fabric quality, colors, and sizes are major considerations for consumers. Celebrities and fashion shows have also influenced the shapewear market, with trends in brown shapewear, pink shapewear, rose shapewear, and nude rose shapewear. Aloe vera and antimicrobial properties are added features in some shapewear products, catering to the increasing demand for health and hygiene.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Bottom Wear

Top Wear

End-user



Female

Male

Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Geography North America



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

