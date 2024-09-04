Amir Stresses Qatar's Aspiration To Promote Distinguished Relations With Norway

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Oslo: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stressed on Wednesday the State of Qatar's aspiration to invest in its distinguished relationship with Norway, promoting it to the desired level that meets the common aspirations of both countries.

In a post on his official X account, HH the Amir said that he held fruitful talks in Norway on Wednesday with HM King Harald V and HE Prime Jonas Gahr Store.

HH the Amir said that they discussed prospects for cementing the economic and trade relations and cooperation in the and development fields, in light of the good capabilities and potential of the two countries.

His Highness added that the two countries look forward to raising the relations to the desired level that meets the common aspirations of the two countries, now and in the future.