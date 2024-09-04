(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Experience Hisense's latest innovations at CEDIA 2024

Visit Vividstorm's booth (#3952) and the 8K Association's booth (#C919) to experience Hisense's latest innovations at CEDIA 2024.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Experience the future of home entertainment as Hisense , a global leader in consumer and home appliances, brings its revolutionary laser to life at CEDIA 2024. From September 5-7, attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to witness Hisense's latest innovations in action, with three of the most advanced laser displays on the market: PX3-PRO Laser Cinema, C2 Ultra, and 120LX 8K Laser TV. Whether you're a gaming enthusiast, a movie buff, or simply someone who demands the best in home entertainment, Hisense's groundbreaking technology is set to redefine your expectations.

PX3-PRO Laser Cinema

The PX3-PRO Laser Cinema is designed for movie enthusiasts and entertainment lovers, offering exceptional picture and sound performance alongside convenient streaming capabilities. Featuring advanced TriChromaTM triple-laser LPU projection technology, the PX3-PRO integrates a high-precision triple laser light source, ultra short throw lens, DLP chipset, and AI to deliver unparalleled picture quality and vivid, lifelike visuals with 110% coverage of the BT.2020 color space. With integrated Google TV, users can easily access popular streaming services like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.

In a groundbreaking move, the PX3-PRO is the world's first ultra short throw projector designed specifically for Xbox, ensuring an immersive, lag-free experience for serious and casual gamers alike. The PX3-PRO's ultra-short throw design pairs perfectly with Vividstorm's premium screens which are renowned for enhancing image quality even in environments with ambient light. Visit the Vivistorm booth #3952 to see how the PX3-PRO meets the diverse demands of modern home entertainment.

C2 Ultra Laser Mini Projector

Making its world premiere at CEDIA 2024, the Hisense C2 Ultra Laser Mini Projector is the company's latest innovation designed to bring the full cinematic experience into your home with unmatched visual and audio performance. Equipped with Hisense's advanced Tri-Chroma laser technology, the C2 Ultra delivers stunning visuals with 3,000 ANSI lumens of brightness and a 2,000:1 contrast ratio, ensuring vibrant, lifelike images in any setting. With IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision® certifications, every detail is displayed with exceptional clarity and dynamic color. The C2 Ultra also features a built-in JBL 2.1 channel audio system with an integrated subwoofer, providing immersive, theater-quality sound. With a versatile projection size ranging from 65 to 300 inches and 360-degree horizontal and 135-degree vertical rotation, the C2 Ultra adapts to any space, offering the ultimate in-home entertainment experience. Visit Vividstorm's booth #3952 to witness the C2 Ultra's transformative power and experience a new era of home cinema.

120LX 8K Laser TV

The 120LX 8K Laser TV from Hisense marks a groundbreaking leap in home entertainment technology. As the industry's first mass-produced Laser TV with 8K ultra-high resolution, the 120LX offers families a premium viewing experience with expansive screen sizes from 100 to 150 inches, delivering exceptional detail and clarity. Enhanced by a Harman Kardon 4.1.2 multi-channel sound system, the 120LX provides immersive audio to match its stunning visuals. With an energy-efficient design, ALR screen, and cutting-edge features such as built-in millimeter-wave radar and WiFi 6 compatibility, this all-in-one solution seamlessly integrates into modern homes, setting a new standard in luxury and innovation. Visit the 8K Association booth #C919 to experience the future of home entertainment.

8K Panel Discussion

Mark Major, Senior Sales Manager of Hisense Laser TV, will participate in a panel discussion on the future of 8K technology and its transformative impact on home entertainment. The session will explore how 8K delivers unparalleled immersion and“super realism” to satisfy the growing demand for larger screens and more engaging viewing experiences. Panelists will discuss the rapidly evolving 8K ecosystem, from content creation to display technologies, with Major sharing insights on Hisense's cutting-edge 8K solutions in both traditional TVs and Laser TV products. The discussion will also cover how 8K is set to redefine ultra-high-definition entertainment in the coming years. The panel takes place on Wednesday, September 4 at 11:00 AM MST in the Mile High Ballroom 3A at CEDIA Expo.

To learn more about all of Hisense's premium offerings, visit Hisense-usa and follow @HisenseUSA on Facebook and YouTube and @Hisense_USA on Instagram and X.

