Fires And Ruined Houses: Russians Shelling Kupiansk
Date
9/4/2024 10:10:04 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have been shelling Kupiansk in Kharkiv region since the morning of September 4, the city is in ruins, fires have broken out.
The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
"At 04:43, a residential building was damaged by the enemy's FPV drone, there were no reports of casualties. At around 09:30 the enemy shelled a residential area, as a result, a private household caught fire, no casualties," the post says.
Read also: Attack
on Lviv
: 47 injured hospitalized
, seven killed
, people may
be trapped under rubble
Also, from 11:20 to 11:30 Russians were shelling a residential area.
"A house and a gas pipeline were damaged, a fire broke out on the site. No reports of casualties. The type of ammunition is being determined," the regional administration notes.
As reported earlier, on September 2, a woman died as a result of a Russian strike on Kupiansk.
MENAFN04092024000193011044ID1108636133
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.