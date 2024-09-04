Fires And Ruined Houses: Russians Shelling Kupiansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have been shelling Kupiansk in Kharkiv region since the morning of September 4, the city is in ruins, fires have broken out.

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"At 04:43, a residential building was damaged by the enemy's FPV drone, there were no reports of casualties. At around 09:30 the enemy shelled a residential area, as a result, a private household caught fire, no casualties," the post says.

Also, from 11:20 to 11:30 Russians were shelling a residential area.

"A house and a gas pipeline were damaged, a fire broke out on the site. No reports of casualties. The type of ammunition is being determined," the regional administration notes.

As reported earlier, on September 2, a woman died as a result of a Russian strike on Kupiansk.