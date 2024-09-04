Injury Toll In Kryvyi Rih Rises To Six, Three Hospitalized

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kryvyi Rih, the number of of the morning attack by the Russians has increased to six people, three of them are hospitalized.

Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Unfortunately, six civilians have been as a result of the enemy's missile attack on the city center this morning; a 58-year-old woman was hospitalized with a fracture. Altogether, three people are in hospital, including a 10-year-old girl," the post says.

According to the regional official, the injured people are in state of moderate severity, doctors are providing them with all the necessary assistance.

Vilkul added that, according to updated information, 57 apartment buildings were damaged.

"House-to-house visits are being made to estimate damage in each case for further provision of financial aid allocated from the city budget," he noted. A relief hub has been deployed in school No103 to provide people with necessary materials to fix their homes. Residents of the affected buildings are being helped by teams of communal service workers.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the morning, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a civil infrastructure facility in the center of Kryvyi Rih. Five casualties were reported.