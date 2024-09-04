Swiss Drone Pilot Joins Ukraine War, Faces Legal Risks At Home

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Drones are playing an increasingly crucial role in Ukraine, with a Swiss drone pilot now fighting on the front line.



This content was published on September 2, 2024 - 11:00 3 minutes Adrian Lemmenmeier, SRF

In late April, 41-year-old Patrick Messmer left his life in Switzerland to go to war, driven by conviction.“It's clear to me that the Russians won't stop in Ukraine if we don't stop them. That's why I left,” he explained.

'Killing, a Bit Like a Computer Game'

Messmer's last job in Switzerland was at a cheese dairy. He was also on the board of the local shooting club, where he trained young marksmen. Today, he drops homemade bombs from drones onto Russian units.

At night, he operates with two comrades close to the front line, piloting his drone over enemy positions to drop grenades. Messmer kills people at the touch of a button from a safe distance. It's brutal, but it doesn't cause him sleepless nights.“I don't have any extreme reactions when killing. It's a bit like a computer game.”

A new dimension of war

Drones have transformed warfare in Ukraine. Day and night, reconnaissance drones from both sides hover over the battlefield, observing the enemy. While large military drones were primarily used at the start of the war, smaller drones, like those piloted by Messmer, now dominate.

Instead of costing millions, they only cost thousands or even hundreds of dollars. Ukraine has ordered one million drones this year alone.

The battlefield is also a battleground for electromagnetic warfare, with both sides using jammers to disrupt communication between drones and their pilots. Russia is considered a leader in this technology, known as“jamming.”“That's our biggest problem,” says Messmer.“We lose drones over the target area because of it.”

In the Foreign Legion

Messmer serves in the International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine, which was established after Russia's invasion in 2022. Volunteers from various countries fight within this legion.