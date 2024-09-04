Sports Bicycle Market Size, Share, Trends 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Sports Bicycle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Sports Bicycle Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Sports Bicycle Market?



The global sports bicycle market size reached US$ 18.7 billion in 2023. Looking forward, Reports and Insights expects the market to reach US$ 32.1 billion in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during 2024-2032.



What are Sports Bicycle?



A sport bicycle is a type of bicycle designed for efficient and fast riding on paved roads engineered with features that aerodynamics, agility, and prioritizing speed. They include lightweight frames, narrow tires with low rolling resistance, and a geometry that highlights a more forward-leaning and aerodynamic riding position. It has drop handlebars that allow riders to change hand positions and these frames are made from materials like aluminum, steel, or carbon fiber to achieve the desired balance between weight, strength, and stiffness. The design and components of sport bicycles continually evolve with advancements in materials and engineering, contributing to their popularity among cycling enthusiasts worldwide.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Sports Bicycle industry?



The Sports Bicycle market growth is driven by several key factors and trends. Health and fitness are the leading factors to a rising demand for recreational and competitive cycling activities for low-impact cardiovascular exercise. Further, technological advancements play a crucial role with continuous innovations in materials such as lightweight carbon fiber frames, and improvements in aerodynamics enhance the performance of such bicycles. Additionally, the integration of electronic components, like advanced gear-shifting systems and smart connectivity features, also adds to the appeal of modern sports bicycles. Moreover, the growing awareness of environmental sustainability and the promotion of cycling as an eco-friendly mode of transportation further grow the market. Overall, the sports bicycle market growth is boosted by health consciousness, technological advancements, environmental awareness, and creating a favorable landscape for sustained expansion.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



By Product Type:



Road Bicycles

Mountain Bicycles

Hybrid Bicycles

BMX Bicycles

Electric Bicycles

Others



End-user:



Amateur Cyclists

Professional Cyclists

Recreational Riders

Fitness Enthusiasts

Commuters



Distribution Channel:



Offline Retail Stores

Online Retailers

Sports Equipment Stores

Specialty Bicycle Shops



Price Range:



Premium Segment

Mid-range Segment

Budget Segment



Technology:



Conventional Bicycles

Advanced Carbon Fiber Bicycles

Electric Assist Bicycles

Smart Bicycles



Frame Material:



Aluminum Frame

Carbon Fiber Frame

Steel Frame

Titanium Frame



Gender:



Men's Bicycles

Women's Bicycles

Unisex Bicycles



Application:



Racing and Endurance

Off-road and Mountain Biking

Commuting and Urban Cycling

Recreational and Touring



Segmentation By Region:



North America:



United States

Canada



Europe:



Germany

The U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

BENELUX

NORDIC

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of MEA.



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

Merida Industry Co., Ltd.

Cannondale Bicycle Corporation

Scott Sports SA

Cube Bikes

Bianchi

Canyon Bicycles GmbH

Fuji Bikes

Orbea S. Coop.

Cervélo Cycles Inc.

Santa Cruz Bicycles



