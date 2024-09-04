Flexential's Growth and Innovation Build Momentum in 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Significant data center expansions, innovative product enhancements and recognition sets Flexential up for momentous 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of secure and flexible data center solutions, today announced a first half of 2024 with new product launches, data center expansions, market-leading research and industry recognition.

Flexential continues to build and expand its data center footprint across the U.S., with 112 MW in total available for purchase, including 94 MW available for high-density workloads. With these continued investments enabling AI-driven market needs, Flexential currently has 36 MW of contiguous space in both Douglasville, GA and Hillsboro, OR totaling 72 MW available for lease. Expansions made in the Denver, CO area also open 22 MW of available data center space, which will become available to lease in H2 2024.

"We're focused on delivering state-of-the-art IT infrastructure services to our customers, and that is evident in the significant active development underway," said Chris Downie, CEO of Flexential. "Now more than ever, companies need help scaling their infrastructure to meet the demands of AI , and we have proven that Flexential is the most trusted partner in that journey. We've not only surpassed our mid-year goals-we've seen remarkable growth and exceeded revenue and earnings expectations. Further, 2024 has been a landmark year with the launch of Flexential Fabric, the announcement of our newest Denver data center, and achieving Pinnacle Partner status with Broadcom-all key to the growth of the FlexAnywhere® Platform ."

Flexential's solutions are empowering industry leaders to achieve their strategic goals and scale their operations seamlessly. Several high-profile customers across key technology sectors have chosen Flexential to support their growth and innovation. CoreWeave , a specialized cloud provider of large-scale GPU-accelerated workloads, expanded its data center footprint with the help of Flexential's industry leading colocation facilities. Similarly, Applied Digital , a leader in next-gen data centers for the high-performance computing industry, leveraged Flexential's data center solutions to meet the extraordinary demand for AI cloud services from prominent AI and software companies.

Flexential started 2024 strong at the Pacific Telecommunications Council's PTC'24 event with the launch of Flexential Fabric , an advanced, software-defined interconnection solution that enables direct, secure connectivity to distributed infrastructure and digital ecosystems through a single port. Since its launch, Flexential Fabric has seen significant early adoption, with numerous customers now utilizing its capabilities to enhance their connectivity and digital strategies.

Beyond these achievements, the company also saw success in the following areas:



Product enhancements kick off 2024 on a high note. In addition to Flexential Fabric , the company also launched Bilateral Peering with Wasabi Technologies to further enhance IP bandwidth services and offer the industry's first bilateral peering pathway to Wasabi Technologies.



Expansion of the FlexAnywhere® Platform with the announcement of a New State of the Art Data Center in Denver, CO , in addition to the continued development in the Portland, OR and Atlanta, GA metropolitan areas.



High-profile customer wins including CoreWeave and Applied Digital . Additional customer partnerships include a premier global company at the forefront of semiconductor and GPU innovation and manufacturing, as well as a leading cloud computing provider specializing in solutions that enable developers to efficiently deploy, manage, and scale applications.



Progress toward ESG goals: Flexential's 2023 ESG Report highlights advancements in operational efficiency, employee engagement and social responsibility.



Released industry-leading research in the 2024 State of AI Infrastructure Report indicating the stakes of AI infrastructure investments are high: 59% of IT leaders believe increasing IT infrastructure is an element of their AI roadmap, and 93% of respondents said there would be consequences if they don't achieve their organizations' AI roadmap goals.



Multiple award and industry recognitions, including:



Pinnacle Partner designation in Broadcom Advantage Partner Program to help mutual enterprise customers to innovate by adopting VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) as their private cloud infrastructure.



CRN Cloud 100 , which honors the 100 leading cloud companies for 2024 across five key categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, storage, software and security.



Wasabi Partner Networks' Managed Service Provider of the Year , which recognized Flexential for the growth of its FlexAnywhere® platform and its support of customer cloud initiatives in 2023.



CRN Data Center 50 , which spotlights key data center suppliers actively collaborating with their partners to optimize the performance of business-centric data centers. Flexential was recognized for its commitment to nurturing, innovating, and advancing the growth of the data center industry. Earned recognition as State of Colorado Top Workplaces 2024 by the Denver Post having won the same recognition in North Carolina for two consecutive years.

