GALDERMA LAUNCHES CETAPHIL GENTLE EXFOLIATING LINE WITH GEN-Z IT-GIRL KATIE FANG

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Cetaphil's new line of cleansers and moisturizers for face and body offers daily exfoliation gentle enough for sensitive skin

DALLAS, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetaphil, a leading dermatologist-recommended sensitive skincare brand, is launching its first chemical exfoliation products with Gen-Z & Gen Alpha's favorite beauty creator, Katie Fang. In line with the brand's commitment to providing sensitive skin solutions, Cetaphil is introducing the new Gentle Exfoliating line to provide gentle chemical exfoliation that is suitable for daily use, even on the most sensitive skin. As an It-Girl with sensitive skin, Fang will star in the brand's campaign to bring awareness to the line's efficacy to deliver daily exfoliation for softer and smoother skin after just one use.

Katie Fang x Cetaphil

Katie Fang x Cetaphil

Continue Reading

"I'm so excited to finally make it official with Cetaphil as the face of their new line! My sensitive skin journey started a few years ago, so I'm super picky about what I use. I've been testing the Cetaphil Gentle Exfoliating line for months now and I am loving it. It's so gentle that I can exfoliate every day without worrying about irritation. My skin has never felt softer and more glowy."

KATIE FANG, INFLUENCER

Those with sensitive skin are more likely to experience uneven tone and texture. To address this, dermatologists recommend gentle chemical exfoliation products. However, the current market offers limited options for sensitive skin, leaving consumers with harsh exfoliants to choose from. Cetaphil is meeting consumer needs with its latest line, featuring a cleanser, face lotion, and body lotion for gentle exfoliation specifically designed to visibly improve skin tone and texture, as well as a body cream formulated with 20% Urea.

Within the Gentle Exfoliating line, Cetaphil introduces a unique triple-acid blend of Salicylic Acid, Mandelic Acid, and Gluconolactone, an innovative formula that gently works at various levels of the surface skin barrier to deliver the benefits of daily chemical exfoliation while being designed to be non-irritating. These hero ingredients were carefully selected, taking into account the mildness of the acids and their skin penetration properties as well as thoughtfully determining concentrations suitable for sensitive skin. The Salicylic Acid gently sloughs dead skin cells, exfoliates and helps control excess surface oils, while Mandelic Acid loosens bonds between dead surface layers and Gluconolactone helps skin retain moisture by preserving the natural barrier, ultimately revealing softer, smoother-looking skin after just one use.

"For patients with dull skin or hyperpigmentation, I often recommend chemical exfoliation to help accelerate skin cell turnover. However, those with sensitive skin need to be cautious when using exfoliants because they can be too harsh and may damage the skin barrier. I have been impressed with the new Cetaphil Gentle Exfoliating line because it is formulated with a balance of gentle exfoliating acids and skin-soothing ingredients that work together to deliver the benefits of daily exfoliation with little to no irritation."

DR. KATIE BELEZNAY, BOARD-CERTIFIED DERMATOLOGIST

VANCOUVER, BC

As Cetaphil continues to evolve and meet people where they are, the brand's partnership with Katie aims to reach social savvy consumers and demonstrate how Cetaphil's new exfoliating line can help brighten overall appearance while preserving the skin's barrier. Katie will serve as the face of this product launch, educating younger generations on the importance of skin health and why skincare backed by science is the most important step in your "Get Ready with Me" routine. The campaign will kick off with social content and a press event, followed by a robust marketing push with TV, digital, and in-store elements.

The new Gentle Exfoliating line, which was developed with dermatologists, features four products that are hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, paraben-free, and non-comedogenic:



Gentle Exfoliating SA Cleanser (Starting at $9.99): Gently cleanses and exfoliates to promote surface skin cell renewal for smoother, more even and radiant-looking skin after just one use.

Gentle Exfoliating SA Face Lotion (Starting at $10.99): Gently exfoliates and hydrates to promote daily surface skin cell renewal for softer and smoother skin after one use.

Gentle Exfoliating SA Body Lotion (Starting at $15.99): Gently exfoliates and hydrates for softer and smoother skin after one use. Exfoliating Rough & Bumpy Cream (Starting at $14.99): Gently exfoliates while hydrating and is formulated with 20% Urea, a keratolytic agent that gently dissolves built up keratin and clears dead skin cells, to smooth rough and bumpy skin and reduce the appearance of redness or discoloration.

Cetaphil Gentle Exfoliating Line is available now and starts at $9.99 on Amazon and retailers nationwide.

See full list of retailers here:

.

For more information, consumers can also follow Cetaphil on Instagram (@Cetaphil)

and TikTok (@Cetaphil)

or visit .

About Cetaphil ®

Over seventy-five years ago, a leading pharmacist created the first Cetaphil product – a gentle, yet powerful formula that would clean without stripping and moisturize without clogging. Today, Cetaphil is a dermatologist recommended sensitive skincare brand and is recognized around the world. With the help of leading global skincare experts, they continue to develop innovative skincare technologies for sensitive skin that help restore, protect and maintain skin's health every day. For more information, visit .

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermato-logical Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: .

SOURCE Cetaphil; Galderma