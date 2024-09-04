Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3179918 KUWAIT -- Kuwait's 12th relief aid plane departs to Sudan, carrying on board 36 tons of food, and two ambulances, organized by the Kuwaiti Society for Relief (KSR) to help those affected by the war and floods.

3179948 GAZA -- The Israeli kills six Palestinians in a new aggression on Zayed Towers area in the north of the Gaza Strip.

3179935 KUALA LUMPUR -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo expresses appreciation to the Vatican for its ongoing advocacy for peace in Palestine and its support for the two-state solution.

3179911 SHARJAH -- The 13th edition of the International Communication Forum (IGCF) commences in Sharjah, themed "Agile Governments.. Innovative Communication."



3179897 TOKYO -- Tokyo stocks plummet, sending a key index to end with this year's third-biggest daily loss following a sell-off on Wall Street overnight. (end)

