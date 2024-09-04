Brazil’S Strong Rebuke Of Venezuela’S Authoritarian Shift

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On charged Monday, Venezuelan authorities, aligned with Nicolás Maduro's regime, issued an arrest warrant for opposition leader González.



He had ignored a court summons three times prior. Facing charges like disobedience and forgery, González risks up to 30 years in prison.



González fears that presenting himself to Venezuelan justice would lead to an unfair trial lacking independence. Since July 30, he has remained unseen, and his lawyers report he hasn't sought embassy asylum.



Brazilian official Celso Amorim delivered one of the sternest rebukes yet of Venezuela's authoritarian tilt, stating, "There's no denying Venezuela 's authoritarian escalation."



He observed, "Dialogue remains closed off, and Caracas reacts harshly to any criticism." The backdrop of this confrontation is Maduro's disputed reelection in July, not recognized by Brazil's President Lula, among others.







Post-election, several nations critical of Maduro's governance strategies have spoken up. White House spokesperson John Kirby pointed out, "This arrest is another of Maduro's tactics to cling to power, ignoring the opposition's July victory."



The U.S. has responded by seizing a Maduro-associated aircraft in the Dominican Republic for violating sanctions-a move denounced by Caracas as piracy.



In solidarity, countries including Costa Rica, Argentina, Ecuador, and others have collectively dismissed the arrest warrant. They view it as an attempt to silence González and ignore the Venezuelan public's wishes.



Furthermore, Chile condemned the arrest and called for adherence to democratic principles and human rights for all Venezuelans.



Chile's appeal highlights the global concern over Venezuela's political instability. This issue continues to attract international attention and demands careful consideration of further actions.

MENAFN04092024007421016031ID1108635525