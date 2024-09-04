(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Exponential Rise of Cloud Marketplaces and the Need for Strategic Co-Selling

- Manesh Raveendran, CEO of Spektra SystemsSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SaaSify, a leading expert in cloud integration and co-selling for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), today announced the release of a new comprehensive e-book, "ACE 2.0 with SaaSify! Master Co-Selling on AWS Marketplace ."The software landscape is fiercely competitive, and ISVs are constantly seeking new avenues for growth. Cloud marketplaces, like AWS Marketplace , have seen a surge in popularity as a go-to-market (GTM) channel. However, simply establishing a presence isn't enough. To truly capitalize on the potential of these marketplaces, ISVs need to embrace strategic co-selling initiatives.Unveiling the Power of AWS ACE 2.0: A Gamechanger for ISV SuccessSaaSify's new e-book "ACE 2.0 with SaaSify! Master Co-Selling on AWS Marketplace." dives deep into the recently launched AWS ACE 2.0 program, a gamechanger for ISVs seeking to co-sell effectively on AWS Marketplace. The e-book covers the new changes with ACE 2.0 like streamlining opportunity management, workflow automation and one-click automapping, etc.Empowering ISVs with a Comprehensive Guide to Co-SellingThe e-book offers a wealth of valuable information for ISVs, including:.A comprehensive understanding of the AWS Marketplace and its opportunities for ISVs..An in-depth exploration of the AWS ACE Program, including eligibility, benefits, and features..Demystifying the technical process for AWS ACE success, covering opportunity submission and technical validation..Best practices for operating ACE effectively, with a focus on the co-sell development framework..Real-world insights from successful ISVs leveraging the AWS ACE Program..The importance and process of automating the ACE pipeline for accelerated co-selling..A breakdown of the changes introduced in ACE 2.0 like Data Integration Boost, Opportunity Management Upgrade, Auto-Pilot Workflows, One click Automapping, etc. and their impact on ISVs.Divided into clear sections, the e-book serves as a standalone resource for ISVs seeking to master co-selling on AWS Marketplace with ACE 2.0.A Valuable Resource for ISV GrowthISVs can download their free copy of "ACE 2.0 with SaaSify! Master Co-Selling on AWS Marketplace." by visitingAbout SaaSifySaaSify is a leading provider of cloud integration and co-selling solutions for ISVs. With deep expertise in AWS Marketplace, we empower ISVs to unlock the full potential of co-selling and achieve sustainable growth. Automate your ACE pipeline & leverage AWS co-selling power with SaaSify.

