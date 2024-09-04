Kuwait's 12Th Air Bridge Flight Departs To Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's 12th relief aid plane departed to Sudan on Wednesday, carrying on board 36 tons of food, and two ambulances, organized by the Kuwaiti Society for Relief (KSR) to help those affected by the war and floods.

Before take-off, the General Manager of the Society, Abdulaziz Al-Obaid said told KUNA that this aid plane is part of Kuwait's air bridge to help Sudan with the support of Zakat House in cooperation with Ministries of Defense, Social Affairs, and Foreign Affairs, as well as other eight charities.

The shipment consists of 10 tons of shelter tents, 20 tons of necessary food that helped meet the needs of the displaced families, as well as two ambulances, Al-Obaid added.

He noted that the ongoing armed conflicts In Sudan, the heavy rains, and the flood that left hundreds of Sudanese deceased and injured as well as thousands displaced, was the key motive for Kuwaiti charities to continue this relief mission and to ease the pain and suffering of the Sudanese people.

On his part, the Director General of Kuwait Zakat House, Dr. Majed Al-Azmi affirmed to KUNA that Kuwaiti Air Bridge is to help and support the people of Sudan in this humanitarian crisis.

Dr. Al-Azmi praised the Kuwaiti political leadership for the rapid response to the people of Sudan, with all charities and ministries having provided them with tremendous assistance in the past 16 months. (end)

