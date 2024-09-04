N8 Medical To Present At The World Antimicrobial Congress

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Preventing Biofilm Fouling of Medical Devices Can Be An Effective and Near Term Solution to the crisis of hospital acquired infections.

- Carl GenbergDUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- N8 Medical, LLC (N8”), a clinical-stage at the forefront of commercializing new solutions for reducing hospital-acquired infection, is pleased to announce its participation in the World Anti-Microbial Resistance Congress September 5-6 in Philadelphia.“We are looking forward to sharing our perspective on the important role that medical devices can play in tackling the ongoing challenge of hospital-acquired infection, reduce reliance on antibiotics and combat the crisis of antimicrobial resistance,” said Carl Genberg, Chief Scientific and Development Officer at N8, and presenter at the conference.HAI take the lives of over 50,000 patients annually in the United States and adds over $20 billions of dollars in healthcare expense. The major culprit in HAIs is the presence of bacteria and fungi that grow on the device surfaces and form antibiotic resistant slime like growth known as biofilms which are nearly impossible to eradicate utilizing conventional antibiotics. Biofilm fouling of indwelling devices is estimated to be responsible for 65% of all HAIsGenberg's presentation will include an update on data supporting CeraShield , the company's biofilm-resistant endotracheal tube (ETT), with a proprietary, novel Ceragenin coating. Ceragenins, a class of the synthetic small molecule, a mimetic of human innate immune compound LL37 which has long been considered a promising alternative to conventional antibiotics for its broad-spectrum activity including antibacterial, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, antiviral and antibiofilm activities.CeraShield ETT is currently approved in Canada, Brazil, and Colombia. He'll also share planned applications to orthopedic pedicle screws, hemodialysis catheters, and pacemaker envelopes, all funded through NIH SBIR grants, and to pharmaceutical development, focusing on treatment for cystic fibrosis and multiple myeloma through its drug development subsidiary – Kinnear Pharma.Genberg is presenting on September 6, 2024 at 11 AM in a Panel Discussion Everything, everywhere, all at once. Why the common thread in resistant, infectious diseases may be biofilmsAbout N8 MedicalN8 Medical is a clinical-stage medical device company focused upon commercializing antimicrobial medical devices and coatings to address the multi-billion dollar public health market and with it, the economic burden associated with medical device-related hospital acquired infections (“HAIs”). N8 Medical's business is based on the application of a novel, proprietary class of compounds known as ceragenins (or“CSAs”) to existing medical devices for the purpose of transforming them into high value devices which exhibit unique antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and other therapeutic properties meant to improve patient outcomes and lower the overall cost of care. The Company's first commercially available product ex US is its CeraShield ETT (Endotracheal Tube), designed to prevent potentially lethal infections in critically ill patients who require mechanical ventilation. Other infection prevention applications in development include wound closure devices, vascular access products and orthopedic products. . For more information, visit .Media Contact:Carl GenbergChief Development and Scientific Officer, N8 Medical+1 702-285-5740...###

Carl Genberg

N8 Medical

+1 702-285-5740

...

Presentation to Presidential Advisory Committee (PACCARB)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.