Amir's Visit To Norway Highlights Strong Bilateral Ties: Envoy

Oslo: Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to the State of Qatar (non-resident) H E Olav Myklebust said that the visit of Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Norway highlights the longstanding and strong bilateral relationship between the two countries.

In an interview with QNA, the Ambassador added that H H the Amir's“visit will further strengthen our bilateral relations and cooperation in areas of common interest such as: economic cooperation, technological change and green transition, as well as multilateral cooperation, regional peace and stability, including conflict resolution,” pointing out that HRH Crown Prince Haakon of Norways visit to Qatar in 2019 marked the successful and longstanding industrial cooperation between Norway and Qatar.

He explained that the Amir's visit comes at a critical time for the Middle East, and expressed his country's appreciation for Qatar central role in the push for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

“Norway and Qatar share a common interest in stability and security in the region. The visit will allow for dialogue on joint efforts for peace and reconciliation in the region and beyond,” he said.

The Norwegian Ambassador noted that the central topics to be discussed include regional challenges and security issues, as well as peace and conflict resolution, emphasizing that both Qatar and Norway share a similar approach to mediation and facilitation, and actively contribute to conflict resolution.“By strengthening our cooperation to promote peace we can achieve even better results”, he stressed.

He also said,“energy security and green transition are also important topics that will be addressed. There is a need for transforming the world's energy production to a achieve a greener future. Our countries are both important contributors to European energy security and we share similar interests in the energy sector, including developments related to the green transition,” adding that there are currently ongoing talks about several different cooperation agreements in various areas.

On the relationship between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Norway, His Excellency said that the Norway and Qatar share a longstanding and strong bilateral relationship, and a long industrial history, pointing out that in 2019, HRH Crown Prince Haakon of Norway visited Qatar for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of industrial cooperation between Norway and Qatar.