Wednesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Times

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's highlights in include Gibraltar vs. Andorra in the International Friendly and Vila Nova vs. CRB in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship .



The day's schedule also includes matches from the U-20 Women's and the CONCACAF Women's Champions Cup.



See today's football game times and where to watch live:

International Friendly





1:00 PM - Gibraltar vs. Andorra - Disney+





1:00 PM - Israel U-21 vs. Germany U-21 -







7:00 PM - Spain U-20 women vs. Paraguay U-20 women - FIFA+



7:00 PM - Germany U-20 women vs. Nigeria U-20 women - FIFA+



10:00 PM - Morocco U-20 women vs. USA U-20 women - FIFA+

10:00 PM - South Korea U-20 women vs. Venezuela U-20 women - FIFA+





8:00 PM - Vila Nova vs. CRB - SporTV and Premiere







9:00 PM - Santa Fé women vs. Whitecaps women - Disney+

11:00 PM - Portland Thorns women vs. América-MEX women - Disney+





