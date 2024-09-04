Wednesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Times
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's highlights in football include Gibraltar vs. Andorra in the International Friendly and Vila Nova vs. CRB in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship .
The day's schedule also includes matches from the U-20 Women's World Cup and the CONCACAF Women's Champions Cup.
See today's football game times and where to watch live:
International Friendly
1:00 PM - Gibraltar vs. Andorra - Disney+
Euro U-21 Qualifiers
1:00 PM - Israel U-21 vs. Germany U-21 - UEFA
U-20 Women's World Cup
7:00 PM - Spain U-20 women vs. Paraguay U-20 women - FIFA+
7:00 PM - Germany U-20 women vs. Nigeria U-20 women - FIFA+
10:00 PM - Morocco U-20 women vs. USA U-20 women - FIFA+
10:00 PM - South Korea U-20 women vs. Venezuela U-20 women - FIFA+
Brazilian Serie B
8:00 PM - Vila Nova vs. CRB - SporTV and Premiere
CONCACAF Women's Champions Cup
9:00 PM - Santa Fé women vs. Whitecaps women - Disney+
11:00 PM - Portland Thorns women vs. América-MEX women - Disney+
Where to watch the Vila Nova vs. CRB game live today for the Brazilian Championship?
The Vila Nova vs. CRB game will be broadcast live on SporTV and Premiere at 8:00 PM.
What time is the Spain U-20 women's game for the World Cup?
The Spain U-20 women vs. Paraguay U-20 women game will be broadcast live on FIFA+ at 7:00 PM.
Which channel will broadcast the Gibraltar game in the International Friendly?
The Gibraltar vs. Andorra game will be broadcast live on Disney+ at 1:00 PM.
