Afghanistan To Congo: 7 UNHAPPIEST Countries In The World

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The unhappiest countries in the world face significant challenges, including instability, economic hardships, and social unrest. Afghanistan, Lebanon, Lesotho, Sierra Leone, Congo, Zimbabwe, and Botswana rank among the most unhappy, struggling with poverty, violence, and a lack of basic services

