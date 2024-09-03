Jordan’S Industrial Exports Grow

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Jordanian industrial exports showed positive trends for the first half of this year, according to information provided by Fathi Al-Jaghbir, head of the Amman Chambers of and chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Industry's Board of Directors, to state news agency Petra .

In a statement on Tuesday (3), Al-Jaghbir said that despite the overall decline in Jordanian export figures, there has been growth in exports of products such as food, supplies, leather, textiles, plastic, rubber, and pharmaceuticals.

Al-Jaghbir noted a substantial rebound in leather and textile exports, which surged from JOD 130 million (USD 183 million) to over JOD 793 million (USD 1.1 billion).

The food and supply industries, along with livestock, experienced a growth of more than JOD 37 million (USD 22.1 million), reaching over JOD 386 million (USD 544 million).

The therapeutic industries sector also demonstrated resilience, with exports increasing by over JOD 37 million (USD 52 million) to surpass JOD 281 million (USD 396 million).

Al-Jaghbir noted that this growth is vital for the national export structure and indicates the high quality and strong reputation of Jordanian products. He highlighted Jordan's increasing presence in international markets and mentioned that these developments are crucial for opening new opportunities and bolstering the national economy.

