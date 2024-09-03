Afghanistan Red Crescent Aids 50 Women With Sewing Supplies

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Afghanistan Red Crescent Society has announced that it has provided sewing supplies to 50 widowed women upon completing vocational training.

Sheikh Shahabuddin Delawar, the head of the Afghanistan Red Crescent, reported the distribution of these at the organization's central nursery on Tuesday, September 3.

He urged charities and investors to collaborate with the organization to“meet the needs of the needy.”

However, the situation in Afghanistan remains dire, particularly for women, due to suppressive policies that restrict their access to education and employment opportunities.

Since the rise of the de facto administration, interest among women in fields like commerce, tailoring, and weaving has increased significantly.

Additionally, forced deportations by neighboring countries like Pakistan and Iran exacerbate the already challenging circumstances in the country. These deportations often target Afghan refugees, including women and children, who face uncertain futures and severe economic hardship upon their return.

The restrictions on education and employment opportunities for Afghanistan's women have profound consequences, limiting their ability to contribute to their families' well-being and the broader society. Many women are forced into informal and often exploitative work environments or face complete exclusion from the workforce.

Organizations like the Afghanistan Red Crescent's efforts to provide vocational training and support are crucial but insufficient in addressing the systemic barriers that Afghanistan's women face. Sustainable solutions require policy changes and international support to ensure women can access education, secure employment, and live free from fear and discrimination.

