Yocan Kodo Plus: Compact Power Meets Customization

Shenzhen, China, Sept. 03, 2024 -- Yocan , a pioneer in vaporization technology, proudly unveils the Yocan Kodo Plus . By prioritizing simplicity without compromising on power, the Kodo Plus empowers users to fully personalize their vaping experience, making it an essential tool for anyone looking to enhance their vape sessions with precision and ease.

Key Features of the Yocan Kodo Plus

5 Adjustable Voltage Levels

With the Kodo Plus, users can have complete control over their vaping experience thanks to its five adjustable voltage settings (2.4V, 2.8V, 3.2V, 3.6V, 4.0V). Whether you prefer a smoother or a more intense, flavorful cloud, you can easily customize your session with just a single click. This flexibility ensures that your vape is always exactly how you want it, making every puff perfectly suited to your preferences.

One-Touch Voltage Adjustment

The device features an intuitive voltage adjustment button, making it easy to switch between power levels. Whether you prefer a mild hit or a powerful cloud, the Kodo Plus can accommodate you. This user-friendly feature allows you to effortlessly switch between different voltage levels, giving you complete control over your vaping experience

Preheat Function

The Kodo Plus includes a 10-second preheat function at 2.0V, activated by double-clicking the power button. This ensures your cartridge is ready for a smooth and consistent hit every time. This feature warms up your cartridge in advance, ensuring that you get a smooth, consistent hit right from the start. No more waiting or uneven hits-just pure, satisfying vapour every time you vape.

900mAh Battery with Auto Shutdown

Despite its compact size, the Kodo Plus houses a robust 900mAh battery, providing ample power for extended use, and ensuring users can enjoy extended vape sessions without constantly recharging. The device also features a 1-hour auto-shutdown function for added safety.

510 Thread Compatibility

Compatible with most 510 thread cartridges, the Kodo Plus offers versatility, allowing you to use a wide range of cartridges (not included). Whether users switch between their favourite liquid or try out new options, the Kodo Plus ensures a hassle-free experience, making it easier than ever to enjoy their ideal vape session.

Durable Aluminium Alloy Body

Built with a solid aluminium alloy body, the Kodo Plus is lightweight and durable, making it the perfect companion for on-the-go vaping. This means you get a sturdy device that can withstand daily use while remaining easy to carry. Whether you're commuting, travelling, or simply enjoying a day out, the Kodo Plus is designed to be your reliable vaping companion, providing peace of mind and convenience wherever you go.

Sleek and Stylish Design

The Kodo Plus is available in various colours, including Black, Silver, Red, Light Purple, Teal, and Green, allowing users to choose a style that suits their personality.

By combining these thoughtful features, the Yocan Kodo Plus not only enhances the vaping experience but also redefines what users can expect from a compact vape device. It sets a new benchmark in the industry by blending performance, customization, and portability, ultimately empowering users to enjoy their vape sessions exactly how they like them.

For more details on the Yocan Kodo Plus, visit Yocan Kodo Plus .

About Yocan

Since 2013, Yocan has been at the forefront of the vaping industry, known for its innovation and commitment to quality. The Yocan Kodo Plus is a testament to this legacy, combining power, portability, and customization to elevate your vaping experience.

