The Photo Managers Celebrate Save Your Photos Month During September

- Cathi Nelson, CEO of The Photo ManagersHARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- September is Save Your Photos Month , an annual initiative sponsored by The Photo Managers Association, a month-long event celebrating how professional photo managers improve the lives of their clients by helping them organize, safeguard, and celebrate their precious memories through expert photo organizing and management services.“As the founder of The Photo Managers and Save Your Photos Month, I started this initiative to highlight the critical importance of preserving our photo legacies,” explains Cathi Nelson, CEO of The Photo Managers.“Photos capture our most cherished memories and milestones, but these invaluable treasures can be lost or forgotten without proper care and organization."“Through Save Your Photos Month, our goal is to educate people on the significance of safeguarding their photos and introduce them to the invaluable expertise of professional photo organizers,” she continues.“Our goal for this year's celebrations is to expand our outreach and resources, ensuring that more families and individuals have the knowledge and tools to protect and celebrate their photographic histories.”One of the highlights of Save Your Photos Month is the cornucopia of engaging activities open to the public, including free educational classes led by top experts and insightful interviews with industry leaders. These events, available both in-person and online, are designed to increase awareness of the importance of protecting one's photos, videos, and treasured items against threats like extreme weather events and changing technology while taming the overwhelming volume of digital content we produce daily. To find a local in-person event or to enjoy the variety of on-line classes, register for free at save-your-photos-month .About Save Your Photos MonthSave Your Photos Month, established in 2014 by The Photo Managers Association, is a community-driven initiative each September to raise awareness about the importance of preserving personal photos and documents through workshops, online events, and educational materials.About The Photo ManagersSince 2011, The Photo Managers has been bringing together professional photo organizers while setting the industry standard. With over 700 members worldwide ranging from part-timers to those enjoying a second-act career to six and seven-figure businesses, The Photo Managers offers courses for hobbyists, a Certification program for professional photo managers, and assistance to companies in creating backups and workflows for their images. Discover more at:

