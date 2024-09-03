Azerbaijani Para-Athlete Qualifies For Final In Paris 2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
Azerbaijani para-athlete Lamiya Valiyeva (T13) has advanced to
the final at the Summer Paralympic Games in Paris, the capital of
France, Azernews reports.
The athlete achieved this by completing the 100-meter distance
in 11.81 seconds during the qualifying round.
The Gold and silver medalist of the "Tokyo 2020" Summer
Paralympic Games, who took first place in her group, also improved
her personal best.
The final will take place today at 22:13 Baku time.
It should be noted that Azerbaijan currently has 2 gold, 1
silver, and 1 bronze medal.
MENAFN03092024000195011045ID1108630591
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.