Azerbaijani Para-Athlete Qualifies For Final In Paris 2024

Azerbaijani para-athlete Lamiya Valiyeva (T13) has advanced to the final at the Summer Paralympic Games in Paris, the capital of France, Azernews reports.

The achieved this by completing the 100-meter distance in 11.81 seconds during the qualifying round.

The and silver medalist of the "Tokyo 2020" Summer Paralympic Games, who took first place in her group, also improved her personal best.

The final will take place today at 22:13 Baku time.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan currently has 2 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medal.