Highlights From Day Two Of Dubai Fashion Week SS'25

Dubai, UAE, 3rd September 2024: The second day of Dubai Fashion Week (DFW) brought to the fore a diverse lineup of international talent, starting with Adolfo Domínguez's Autumn-Winter 2024 IKIGAI collection. Ihab Jiryis followed with a celebration of femininity and transformation while the Fdration de la Haute Couture et de la Mode presented Victor Weinsanto's 'Lady de Weinsanto' collection. Indian design label ITRH debuted with 'Natak' before the day concluded with a theatrical showcase by Designers & Us. DFW is co-founded by Dubai Design District (d3), part of TECOM Group PJSC, and the Arab Fashion Council.

ADOLFO DOMINGUEZ

Spanish brand Adolfo Domínguez unveiled its Autumn-Winter 2024 IKIGAI collection last night at DFW. Inspired by the Japanese concept of finding purpose in life, the collection – crafted at the Ágora Creative Laboratory – blends tradition with contemporary styles, featuring prints, crumpled fabrics, ruffles, and asymmetrical cuts in neutral and vibrant tones. Focused on sustainability and timeless fashion, the brand's minimalist designs embody its commitment to creating enduring, elegant garments and timeless fashion. Executive President Adriana Domínguez, a visionary leader in sustainability, attended the exclusive exhibition, underscoring the brand's dedication to responsible consumption.

IHAB JIRYIS

Acclaimed designer Ihab Jiryis presented his latest Spring/Summer 2025 collection. Inspired by the transformation of the monarch butterfly, the collection explores themes of femininity, growth, and empowerment, celebrating the beauty of transformation and identity. The collection is a blend of art, innovation, and elegance, reflecting Jiryis's commitment to redefining luxury and solidifying his status as a leading name in couture.

WEINSANTO

DFW Member Victor Weinsanto's latest collection, 'Lady de Weinsanto,' debuted at DFW and was presented by the Fdration de la Haute Couture et de la Mode. Marking Weinsanto's eighth collection, it celebrated resilient femininity with a focus on bold black tones accented by vibrant colours, from acid green to fiery fuchsia. Set to orchestral music by Ugo Nardini, the collection featured oversized silhouettes and incorporated signature corsetry techniques and innovative materials, such as Sophie Halette's lace. The show also introduced a striking XXL strapless bag made from dead stock leather. Weinsanto, best known for his festive and innovative aesthetic, continues to be a prominent figure in the fashion industry, having previously been shortlisted for the LVMH Prize and serving as an ambassador for LVMH's circular fashion initiative, Nona Source.

ITRH



Indian design label ITRH debuted on DFW runways with 'Natak.' The brand-new collection drew inspiration from the rich, dramatic essence of Indian theatre, blending bold theatrical design with subtle, romantic undertones. ITRH reimagined traditional Indian silhouettes, such as the choli, kaftan, sari, and lehenga, with an opulent touch articulated through dramatic volume and ITRH's signature crystal textile. This season's collection used a softer colour palette with intricate embroidery, bold stones, and crystals to celebrate contrasts and pay homage to the glamour of Indian theatre.

DESIGNERS & US



Designers & Us captivated attendees with a 'Phantom of the Opera' themed showcase, seamlessly merging the opulence of 1881 with contemporary fashion trends. The collection was inspired by the diverse women who attended the grand operas in that era, echoing the elegant fashions of noble princesses, high society ladies, modest attendees, and actresses. The show highlighted a range of corsets, A-line dresses, and mermaid gowns distinguished by the brand's attention to detail. Known for offering exclusive collections from top Arab and international designers, Designers & Us continues to push the boundaries of fashion by fostering cross-cultural collaborations and promoting sustainable growth. Founder Tarek Derke emphasised the brand's commitment to providing a unique fashion experience and blending historical elegance with modern innovation.

ITALIAN TRADE AGENCY



Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, visited the inaugural 'La Moda Italiana: Dubai Edition,' an exhibition celebrating Italian fashion excellence. Organised by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in collaboration with DFW, the exhibition presents 25 prestigious Italian fashion brands showcasing clothing, footwear, leather goods, and eyewear. The ambassador was accompanied by notable figures, including Edoardo Napoli, Consul General of Italy in Dubai; Valerio Soldani, Trade Commissioner of Italy to the UAE; Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of d3, part of TECOM Group PJSC; and Mohammed Aqra, CSO of the Arab Fashion Council. The exhibition underscores the strong cultural and economic ties between Italy and the UAE, with Italy's fashion exports to the UAE reaching €838 million in 2023.

SWAROVSKI

Alongside the glamorous fashion shows at d3, Swarovski unveiled its 'Created Diamonds' collection for the first time in the region at DFW. The collection is crafted with Swarovski's exquisitely cut laboratory-grown diamonds and made using 100% renewable energy and recycled gold and silver, representing a commitment to the highest quality materials. The collection debuted over an intimate dinner by Michelin-starred Chef Anne-Sophie Pic at La Dame De Pic in One&Only One Za'abeel.