Khudavang Monastery Complex Subjected To Armenian Vandalism During Occupation
Fatima Latifova
One of the architectural monuments that was subjected to
Armenian aggression between 1992 and 2020 is the Khudavang
Monastery in the Kalbajar region, Azernews
reports.
During the occupation, illegal activities were carried out under
the guise of "restoration" with the support of the Armenian
Apostolic Church and financial backing from the Armenian state.
These included falsifying elements and making additions to
structures such as the Arzu Khatun and Great Hasan churches, as
well as other buildings within the complex, many of which were
subjected to acts of vandalism. After the liberation of our lands
from occupation, Armenian priests and monks remaining at the
monastery, with the assistance of foreign experts, illegally cut
out and removed ancient frescoes from the monuments, taking them
out of the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
During the occupation, the cross-stones and inscriptions in the
form of a cross composition with two circular motifs and a tree of
life, located on the bell tower of the Khudavang Monastery complex,
were dismantled and looted.
The photos of the Khudavang Monastery complex taken by AZERTAC's
regional correspondent, Tahir Agamammadov:
