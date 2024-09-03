Khudavang Monastery Complex Subjected To Armenian Vandalism During Occupation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

One of the architectural monuments that was subjected to Armenian aggression between 1992 and 2020 is the Khudavang Monastery in the Kalbajar region, Azernews reports.

During the occupation, illegal activities were carried out under the guise of "restoration" with the support of the Armenian Apostolic Church and backing from the Armenian state. These included falsifying elements and making additions to structures such as the Arzu Khatun and Great Hasan churches, as well as other buildings within the complex, many of which were subjected to acts of vandalism. After the liberation of our lands from occupation, Armenian priests and monks remaining at the monastery, with the assistance of foreign experts, illegally cut out and removed ancient frescoes from the monuments, taking them out of the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the occupation, the cross-stones and inscriptions in the form of a cross composition with two circular motifs and a tree of life, located on the bell tower of the Khudavang Monastery complex, were dismantled and looted.

The photos of the Khudavang Monastery complex taken by AZERTAC's regional correspondent, Tahir Agamammadov: