Sleep In Heavenly Peace To Host 6Th Annual Bunks Across America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHP builds, delivers and assembles beds and bunkbeds for children, complete with mattresses, bedding and pillows.

Join SHP on Saturday, Sept. 14 for Bunks Across America, as 15,000 volunteers unite nationwide to build and deliver over 8,000 beds for kids in need.

With your help, we will bring the benefits of a good night's sleep to kids in your community. Connect with your local SHP chapter and register to attend.

Volunteers Will Build Thousands of Beds, Provide Countless Dreams For Children in Need

- Jordan Allen, Executive Director at Sleep in Heavenly PeacePOCATELLO, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), a non-profit organization dedicated to providing beds to children in need, announces its 6th annual Bunks Across America (BAA) event on Saturday, September 14. This nationwide initiative unites SHP chapters across North America to build thousands of beds for children.With the ambitious goal of activating 15,000 volunteers to build 8,000 beds in a single day, BAA 2024 is the largest undertaking yet for SHP. While the organization works tirelessly year-round to combat child bedlessness, Bunks Across America serves as a powerful rallying point for communities to come together and make a tangible difference in the lives of children.“A bed is a fundamental necessity for a child's well-being,” said Jordan Allen, Executive Director at Sleep in Heavenly Peace.“By providing a safe and comfortable place to sleep, we are investing in the physical, emotional, and mental development of kids. Bunks Across America is evidence of the power of community and the impact we can achieve when we work together.”SHP's mission is to ensure NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!®, and BAA is one way the organization champions this effort. Since its humble beginnings in an Idaho garage in 2012, SHP has grown to include over 350 chapters across the United States and expanded into four countries.Thanks to the generous support of national BAA sponsors Lowe's Home Improvement, DEWALT, Ashley Furniture Industries, and Jockey, as well as countless local sponsors, SHP will continue to be able to make a significant impact on child bedlessness.To make this event a success, SHP is seeking volunteers, sponsors, donations and media coverage at the local and national level. Individuals can get involved by signing up to build beds, deliver beds, or support fundraising efforts through their local SHP chapter. Businesses can partner with SHP as national or local sponsors to raise awareness, provide resources, and create opportunities for employee volunteerism.For more information about Bunks Across America, volunteering, sponsorship, or donating, please visit shpbeds/baa .AboutSleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Fueled by volunteers' kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond. We believe a bed is a basic need for a child's well-being, and our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN! Learn more and get involved at shpbeds .

Leigh Ann Dufurrena

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

+1 208-972-2779

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

X

Instagram

YouTube

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Helps Kids in Need and Builds Strong Communities

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.