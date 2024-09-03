Joe Biden, Kamala Harris pledge to support union workers

(MENAFN) On Monday, US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris emphasized their unwavering support for union workers during their first joint campaign event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Biden highlighted Harris's strong pro-union stance, declaring, "Kamala believes as I do that unions are the spine of this economy. She will be a historic, pro-union president." He stressed that when unions thrive, it benefits all American workers, framing their commitment to labor as central to their vision for a fair economy.



Echoing Biden's sentiments, Harris reaffirmed their dedication to building an economy that serves all working people, a goal she tied closely to the labor movement's longstanding goals. She voiced strong opposition to the proposed sale of US Steel to Nippon Steel Corp. of Japan, asserting, "US Steel is an historic American company, and it is vital for our nation to maintain strong American steel companies." Harris underlined her belief that US Steel should remain American-owned and American-operated, vowing to support America's steelworkers and all American workers.



Biden and Harris's remarks came on Labor Day, a symbolic occasion for their campaign, as they outlined their shared vision for protecting American jobs and industries. Biden framed Harris as the only "rational choice" for the upcoming November 5 presidential election, reiterating his trust in her. He reflected on his decision to choose her as his running mate, calling it "the single best decision I made as president of the United States of America."



Their speeches underscored a commitment to labor issues and national industry interests, aiming to bolster their appeal to working-class voters by championing domestic manufacturing and union support.

