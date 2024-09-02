عربي


Happy Birthday Sadhguru: 7 Important Quotes On Life By The Guru

9/2/2024 7:00:23 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sadhguru, a globally renowned spiritual leader and yogi, founded the Isha Foundation, which offers powerful tools for inner transformation. With profound wisdom on various aspects of life, including spirituality, health, and relationships, Sadhguru has inspired millions through his teachings, books, and humanitarian efforts

Check out 7 important quotes by Sadhguru


Inner engineering is about creating a chemistry of blissfulness. Once you are blissful, your body and mind will work at their best


The most beautiful moments in life are moments when you are expressing your joy, not when you are seeking it


Responsibility simply means your ability to respond. If you decide, you can respond to every situation in life sensibly, intelligently, and joyfully


Life is a process, not a problem. The question is only, have you prepared yourself for the process or not?


Your ability to see life as it is, not as you think it is, is essential to fully experience it

The only way to experience true well-being is to turn inward. This is what spirituality means – not about believing in something, but about seeking to know

If you enhance yourself into a very beautiful state, everyone will want to hold a relationship with you

AsiaNet News

