Inertia Egypt To Deliver 500 Units In 2024

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Life has sprung into the Jefaira project in the Ras El Hekma area of the North Coast, as Inertia Egypt has started delivering units to customers after providing a diverse range of services within the project. These include the operation of the beach, the opening of several restaurants, and the establishment of an emergency unit at Jefaira Hospital.

CEO of Inertia Egypt Ahmed El Adawy stated that the company has focused on increasing the pace of the project to accelerate the delivery rates, enabling the company to fulfil its contracts with clients and deliver with the highest quality standards.

He noted that the company has set a strong plan to increase the delivery rate within the project this year, aiming to deliver 500 units in Jefaira development in 2024.

El Adawy added, during his speech at the press tour organized by the company at the Jefaira, that the company is committed to delivering the remaining units to clients according to the schedule. The company continues to raise the execution rates to increase the number of units delivered consecutively, maintaining the highest quality standards and providing a pioneering experience in this promising community.

He mentioned that the company began operating the Jefaira beach this summer, allowing clients to enjoy the nature, climate, and all available services. This step enables clients to benefit from the project even before receiving their units. Additionally, the emergency unit at the project's hospital has been opened, providing comprehensive medical care 24 hours a day, year-round.

He pointed out that the availability of all services within the project ensures a high occupancy rate throughout the year, not just during the summer season. This aligns with the state's plan to make the North Coast a lively area year-round.

He noted that the North Coast has experienced strong sales performance since the announcement of the Ras El Hekma deal earlier this year. This region has seen increased activity and strong sales during the summer season of 2024, a trend expected to continue until the end of the year.

He also highlighted that the North Coast is set to become an active sales area throughout the year, not just in the summer season, and that the region is expected to generate strong sales internationally. This aligns with the government's vision of expanding real estate exports and attracting foreign clients.

He highlighted the positive impact of the Ras El Hekma deal on the Jefaira development. The vast area of the project ensures its integration with surrounding projects and cities, allowing its clients to benefit from the extensive services that Ras El Hekma city will offer, particularly its recreational activities, as the project is only 23 km away from Ras El Hekma.

He explained that Jefaira is Inertia's largest project, featuring a variety of units, including standalone villas, twin houses, townhouses, chalets, apartments, and studios of various sizes. Additionally, the village offers numerous services that provide a comprehensive living experience for clients within the project.

He pointed out that the deliveries in the Jefaira are being carried out alongside the continued implementation of the company's ongoing projects according to the set schedules. The company's total project portfolio includes eight diverse projects in terms of activities and locations, meeting the needs of both current and potential clients. He noted that six of these projects, ranging from residential to commercial, have been executed and delivered in Cairo and the Red Sea.