Culture Minister Opens 31St Cairo International Experimental Theatre Festival

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Culture Ahmed Fouad Hanno inaugurated the 31st Cairo International Experimental Theatre Festival, dedicated to the late renowned Egyptian playwright and theatre director Alaa Abdel Aziz, at the Grand Theatre of the Cairo Opera House on Monday. The event was attended by a distinguished group of artists.





“We gather today in the heart of Cairo, where the Cairo International Experimental Theatre Festival returns to illuminate the capital with creativity,” Hanno said in his opening speech.“It opens a window to new worlds of imagination and art, where modernity meets tradition and experiment meets convention, giving birth to a new art form and a different language of expression.”

Hanno highlighted the festival's legacy, spanning over three decades.“It's a platform for exploration, pushing the boundaries of art and seeking new horizons,” he said.

The festival, running for 11 days, will feature workshops, symposiums and performances by prominent figures in theatre from Egypt and around the world.

The festival paid tribute to Abdel Aziz, with his widow, Rasha Kheir, accepting the honour. The minister also recognised several other prominent figures in the Arab and international theatre scene.





The list of awardees includes veteran actor Mahmoud Hemida, renowned artist Mohamed Abdel Maaty, set designer Sobhi Sayed, prominent Egyptian critic Fathi El-Ashry, director John Sibi Okumu (Kenya), actor Waleed Awni (Lebanon), artist and critic Yousef Al-Hamdan (Bahrain), Maimoun Al-Khaldi (Iraq), artist Savas Patsalidis (Greece), writer Mohamed Said Al-Zanhani (UAE), writer and critic Malha Abdullah (Saudi Arabia), artist Mart Mjuusi (Estonia), and the“El-Borsha Theatre Group.”





The Minister of Culture also bestowed the“Personality of the Year” award upon prominent writer Ismail Abdallah, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Arab Theatre Institute.





The opening ceremony also saw the introduction of the jury members: Medhat El-Adl (Egypt), Jury President, John Sibi Okumu (Kenya), Savvas Patsalidis (Greece), Salwa Mohamed Ali (Egypt), Mart Mjuusi (Estonia), Abdel Ilah Al-Sannani (Saudi Arabia) and Hizaa Al-Barari (Jordan).





Sameh Mahran, Festival President, said,“The festival reinforces the importance of experimental theatre, where perspectives on theatre, its meanings, and artistic systems are transformed. Yet, some still question the meaning of experimentation. Experimentation, in its simplest form, challenges the structured consciousness of individuals and communities, encourages innovation and opens new horizons for freedom and creativity.”





The opening ceremony concluded with the performance of the Egyptian theatrical piece“Echoes of the Wall of Silence,” directed by Waleed Awni and produced by the Egyptian Ministry of Culture.