Zelensky And Dutch PM Visit Lyceum In Zaporizhzhia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof attended the first thematic lesson in one of Zaporizhzhia's educational institutions.

The Head of State announced this in his Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Zaporizhzhia . Together with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof, we attended the first thematic lesson in one of the city's educational institutions. We talked to the students and congratulated them on the first day of school this year. We are proud of our schoolchildren-heroes who are studying and fighting in Ukraine despite all odds. Thank you for your love for Ukraine,” Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Video: Telegram of Volodymyr Zelensky

As Ukrinform reported, a new school year has started in Ukrainian schools today, despite the full-scale war. At the same time, 3,798 educational institutions were damaged by Russian bombing and shelling , 365 of which were completely destroyed. In the Zaporizhzhia region, 122 schools will operate offline.

Photo: Office of the President