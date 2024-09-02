Fifteen High Schoolers Compete At The 2024 International Research Olympiad Finals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Research featured over 1,000 participants from 45 countries. After several rounds of examinations, fifteen finalists competed at the Finals event from May 31 to June 2 in Cambridge, MA.



The International Research Olympiad (IRO) is dedicated to honing analytical and critical thinking skills for student researchers-essential in scientific exploration. The IRO fosters a culture of rigorous research and skill-building, not just memorizing formulae. The practical applications of knowledge and big-picture thinking are tested, allowing students to walk away with a deeper passion for scientific inquiry and engineering.



Contestants may be awarded gold, silver and bronze medals at the finals event.



The finalists represent the top 1% of competitors, having scored highest at the IRO Semifinals and Opens Exams. By emphasizing research and critical thinking at such a formative stage, the IRO is crafting the next generation of scientists, innovators, and thought leaders. These students will go on to tackle global challenges, making significant contributions to science and society.



Gold Medal:



Jaansi Patel from Edison, New Jersey, of Phillips Exeter Academy, won 1st Place.



Silver Medal:



Edward Kang from Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, of Bergen County Academies won 2nd Place and a Silver Medal.

Antara Chhabra from Bengaluru, India, of Shri Ram Global School won 3rd Place and a Silver Medal.



Bronze Medal:



Vishnu Mangipudi from Seattle, Washington, of Lakeside School won 4th Place.

Ruuhan Anand from Singapore, of Raffles Institution, won 5th Place.

Ethan Sullivan from Miami, Florida, of Ransom Everglades School won 6th Place.



IRO Special Awards include the Public Science Communication Award and the Team Award. While not deciding factors of the grand awards, they help further IRO's dedication towards fostering scientific research in the changemakers of tomorrow.



Public Science Communication Award:



The recipient of this award was chosen by IRO's community of over 25,000 students cumulatively. Finalists created a five minute video explaining a particularly interesting research topic to the general public.



The winner was Edward Kang from Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, whose video appealed to the public the most, displaying creativity, a well-balanced and eloquent presentation, and a passion for scientific research.



Team Award:



The team award was given to the team that best demonstrated cohesiveness, collaboration, and a dedication to the scientific research pursuit.



The winners were:



Ethan Sullivan from Miami, Florida, of Ransom Everglades School; Antara Chhabra from Bengaluru, India, of Shri Ram Global School; Amit Bhatt from Iowa City, Iowa, of Iowa City West High School.



Rishab Kumar Jain, President and Chair of the Student Board of Advisors to the International Research Olympiad said“What sets the IRO apart is our commitment to critical thinking, which is essential for scientific research. We've seen a high number of contestants who possess extraordinary potential-and who are serious and motivated about their research-based, real-world interests.”



“The IRO Finals took place in a time like no other, and students showed a level of adaptability and resilience that was remarkable,” said Executive & Education Coordinator Yashvir Sabharwal.“Each student tackled a crucial issue, and presented their solutions so that they would matter to the world today.”



The 2024 IRO Finals showcased some of the most promising young minds in the world. With its dedication to critical thinking and real-world application of knowledge, the IRO is shaping the next generation of innovative leaders who will tackle global challenges and make a lasting impact on society.

