Global economy heads for crucial week with important reports, signals on interest

(MENAFN) The global is poised for a pivotal week as several key reports and indicators are expected to provide crucial insights into future interest rate decisions. Among the most anticipated is the upcoming U.S. market data, including the monthly jobs report, which will offer Federal Reserve policymakers valuable information on whether further interest rate cuts will be necessary, following a projected rate cut in just over two weeks. Despite a slowdown in inflation, which remains above the Federal Reserve's target, Chairman Jerome Powell has already indicated a rate reduction for September. He emphasized that the Fed does not seek additional slack in the labor market, noting recent government data that highlighted weaker-than-expected job growth in July and the highest unemployment rate in nearly three years.



The August jobs report, set for release on Friday, is projected to show an increase of about 165,000 jobs in the U.S. economy. This represents a deceleration from the average job growth of over 150,000 seen in recent months, which would be the lowest increase since early 2021. The unemployment rate is anticipated to decrease slightly to 4.2 percent from 4.3 percent in July. Additionally, two days prior to this report, the government will release data on job openings for July. This measure of labor demand is expected to fall to a three-month low of 8.1 million, just above the lowest level in over three years. The ratio of job openings to unemployed workers, a key indicator closely monitored by the Fed, is currently at 1.2, reflecting a balance between labor demand and supply, compared to a peak of two jobs per unemployed person in 2022.



Other significant labor market reports this week include weekly jobless claims and the ADP private-sector payrolls report for August. The Federal Reserve will also issue its Beige Book, detailing regional economic conditions, while the Institute for Supply Management will publish purchasing managers' indexes for the manufacturing and services sectors. These reports will collectively provide a comprehensive view of the current economic landscape, influencing future monetary policy decisions.



