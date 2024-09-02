PRCS: Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Detainee

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian man from Jenin, north of the West Bank, was killed Monday morning hours after being arrested by the Israeli forces.

In a press statement, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that their medical staff collected a body of a martyred hostage from the Salem military checkpoint northwest of Jenin.

According to local sources, the man was Ayman Abed from Kafr Dan village who was arrested by the Israeli occupation forces from his home Monday at dawn, and his body showed signs of torture.

Previously on Sunday night Laith Shawahneh was killed and another was injured during an Israeli occupation forces drone strike on the town of Silat Al-Harithiya, west of Jenin.

The forces have continued their aggression on the city of Jenin since last Wednesday, the death toll has become 18 martyrs and a number of injuries.

The occupation forces destroyed the infrastructure in the city, which cut off water and electricity in many neighborhoods, while they continue to raid homes and arrest young men. (end)

