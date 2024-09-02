Turkish Airlines Celebrates 20 Million Miles&Smiles Members

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to more countries than any other, has announced a significant milestone for its Miles&Smiles loyalty programme, welcoming its 20 millionth member. This achievement marks 35 years of growth and innovation since the frequent flyer programme's inception in 1989.



Miles&Smiles programme offers unparalleled benefits to its members, who can earn Miles from flights with Turkish and Star Alliance member airlines. Members can also earn Miles through co-branded expenditures and from Turkish Airlines' programme partners across various sectors, including accommodation, tourism, car rental, and technology.



Earned Miles can be redeemed for economy and business class award tickets on Turkish Airlines and Star Alliance member flights. They can also be used for cabin upgrades, additional baggage allowance, seat selection, and many more onboard features that enhance the flight experience for members.



Miles&Smiles members can also redeem Miles on the programme's online platform shopandmiles, which operates in 19 countries. Members can buy gift cards, convert miles into programme partner points, or simply pay online with Miles at more than 100 leading brands.



Commenting on reaching 20 million Miles&Smiles members, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Ahmet Bolat stated: 'Our passengers are at the heart of everything we do. Reaching 20 million members is a momentous milestone, reflecting not only our commitment to being a dynamic and authentic lifestyle brand but also the trust and loyalty our members have shown us over the years. We will continue enhancing our guests' travel experience, and as we celebrate this achievement, we look forward to introducing even more innovative features and rewards to the Miles&Smiles programme in the future.'



Since its inception, Miles&Smiles has issued over 20 million award tickets, demonstrating its immense popularity among travellers. Today, Miles&Smiles has partnership with over 300 brands globally.





