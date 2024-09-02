Iran, Syria Call For Promoting Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Sept 2 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran's new Defence Minister, Aziz Nasirzadeh, and his Syrian counterpart, Ali Mahmoud Abbas, held a phone conversation yesterday, calling for expanded bilateral cooperation, according to Defa News, the Iranian Defence Ministry's news outlet.

During the call, Nasirzadeh reaffirmed Iran's support for Syria's security and territorial integrity, emphasising the need to implement existing bilateral agreements, to strengthen ties between the two nations.

Abbas congratulated Nasirzadeh on his appointment and expressed Syria's commitment to fostering robust relations with Iran. He highlighted the interconnected security of Syria and Iran, and praised the efforts of the“resistance axis” in countering“Israeli threats” in Gaza, Syria, and Yemen.

Both ministers condemned Israeli actions in the region, including its activities in Gaza, and criticised international organisations for failing to take adequate measures against these actions, according to Defa News.– NNN-IRNA

