Egypt's Al-Sisi Reviews Progress In Human Development Projects

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi reviewed the key aspects of the National Human Development Project“Bedaya – A New Beginning for Human Building” during a meeting on Sunday with Prime Mostafa Madbouly and Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar.

The project aims to enhance in human capital through a comprehensive program targeting human development and reinforcing Egyptian identity. It includes initiatives in health, education, culture, sports, and job creation, integrating efforts from state agencies and civil and private sectors.

The meeting also covered developments in the health sector, including the Nasser Institute's development, the establishment of central laboratories in Badr City, and the enhancement of the Dar El Salam Oncology Center in Hermel in collaboration with the Gustave Roussy Institute to become a regional centre of excellence. Additionally, they reviewed the implementation status of the comprehensive health insurance system.

President Al-Sisi ordered the rapid completion of 30 hospitals and 500 medical units and centres in the governorates of the second phase of comprehensive health insurance, including Damietta, Minya, Kafr El-Sheikh, North Sinai, and Matrouh.

Presidential spokesperson Ahmed Fahmy stated that the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health briefed the president on the Capital Medical City project's progress, which aims to significantly improve medical services in Egypt and the region.

The meeting also discussed the government's efforts to attract investment in the health sector by offering incentive packages for private-sector partnerships and setting controls to ensure the development of existing and new facilities.

Efforts to localize the pharmaceutical industry and encourage investment in pharmaceutical and medical supplies were also highlighted, especially in light of international crises affecting supply chains. These efforts aim to ensure the continuous availability of high-quality, affordable medicine in the local market.

President Al-Sisi directed the government to begin implementing the“Sakina” Hospital for Mental Health and Addiction Treatment in New Alamein City and to expedite the development of the Khanka Hospital for Mental Health in Qalyubia Governorate. He also called for the establishment of medical centres for long-term care for patients, the elderly, and people with special needs.

The president further instructed the government to include 8.5 million beneficiaries of Takaful and Karama, as well as irregular workers in the construction and building sectors, under the health insurance umbrella at an annual cost of EGP 10bn. The possibility of including more categories of irregular workers in the future is also being studied.