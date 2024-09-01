Kuwait Crown Prince Condoles With Sudan Over Flood Victims

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sep 1 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent a cable of condolences on Sunday to the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, First Lieutenant General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, expressing sympathy and condolences to the families' of flash flood caused by Arbaat dam's collapse, which lead to fatalities and injuries, along with the destruction of public facilities and properties. (pickup previous) nhq

